  • home icon
  • Reality TV
  • "Pass me on a villain show" - Perfect Match's Clayton Echard talks about aiming to join The Traitors after his Netflix season

"Pass me on a villain show" - Perfect Match's Clayton Echard talks about aiming to join The Traitors after his Netflix season

By Stephany Montero
Modified Aug 10, 2025 15:25 GMT
Perfect Match
Perfect Match's Clayton Echard (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Clayton Echard, known for his roles on The Bachelor and Perfect Match, has expressed interest in expanding his reality TV career beyond dating shows. In an exclusive interview with Parade on August 7, 2025, he revealed his desire to join The Traitors, a psychological game show.

Ad

Acknowledging his reputation as a controversial figure on reality television, he stated:

"I’m like, ‘Look, pass me on a villain show at this point, because I’m just a villain in the eyes of reality television, as I can make it work that way.'"

Echard explained that he is ready to embrace the villain role and is interested in exploring the strategic aspects of a different reality format.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

From Perfect Match to The Traitors: Clayton Echard’s next reality goal

Transition from dating shows to strategic gameplay

Ad

Clayton Echard emphasized his fatigue with dating shows and his openness to new challenges in reality TV. He explained that he would love to do The Traitors because he feels he has "worn himself out" with dating shows at this point. He further elaborated on his motivation by highlighting his interest in the psychological side of competition:

“I would love for people to see the psychological thought process of what I go through or just play that game with Traitors.”
Ad

Echard described The Traitors as a show he has been “really, really wanting to get on” because it involves playing a game different from his past experiences.

The villain persona

Rachel Recchia from Perfect Match season 3 (Image via Netflix)
Rachel Recchia from Perfect Match season 3 (Image via Netflix)

Echard acknowledged that his image on reality TV has shifted toward that of a villain. The Perfect Match star commented:

Ad
“At the end of the day, the people closest to me know who I am. I know I have work to do. I know I’m not a finished product. I know that I make mistakes.”

Despite this, he expressed acceptance of the persona, stating that while he can always improve, he believes The Traitors might say, "we need a villain," and if so, he is ready to take on that role.

Ad
"Alright, well, then so be it. You want me to be the villain? I’ll be the villain for reality television,” he said.

Perfect Match breakup

Echard was recently featured on Perfect Match season 3 on Netflix, which premiered on August 1, 2025. During the show, he was reunited with Rachel Recchia, a finalist from his season of The Bachelor. Their on-screen reunion was brief and ended quickly, with Echard choosing to end the match within 24 hours.

Ad
Ad

He revealed to Parade that after the breakup, Recchia and he had a conversation in which they apologized to each other. Echard explained:

“What people saw the night of the breakup was pretty close to what happened.”

He added that Recchia explained she was upset because she felt "embarrassed" to go back after her family advised her not to. Echard added that Recchia’s apology was consistent with what was shown on camera. He wanted to confirm she expressed it herself before sharing it publicly. He noted that she felt embarrassed, describing it as an issue of her "ego."

Ad

Her embarrassment stemmed from concern that her family, friends, and people online would question her decision to return to Echard despite the pain he had caused her, which she found deeply embarrassing.

Echard responded by saying:

“Yeah, I totally get it. I can understand that, and you don’t have to apologize at all.”

Viewers can watch season 3 of Perfect Match on Netflix.

About the author
Stephany Montero

Stephany Montero

Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.

Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Stephany Montero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications