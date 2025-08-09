  • home icon
  • "I’m not too happy with the edit" - Perfect Match star Clayton addresses how the show portrayed his connection with Rachel 

By Stephany Montero
Modified Aug 09, 2025 03:47 GMT
Netflix Summer Break - Source: Getty
Clayton Echard attends Netflix Summer Break at Santa Monica Pier (Image via Getty)

Perfect Match star Clayton Echard addressed his portrayal in the latest season, sharing that his on-screen journey differed from his personal experience. Speaking on The Viall Files podcast on August 7, 2025, he stated,

“Unfortunately, I’m not too happy with the edit. Um, but I’m not going to sit here and dodge responsibility. Uh, I just thought it went differently and thought it could have been portrayed differently.”

The Bachelor alum explained that although he valued his time filming the show, some interactions, especially those with Rachel Recchia, were shown in ways that did not completely match how things happened for him.

