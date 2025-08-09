"I’m not too happy with the edit" - Perfect Match star Clayton addresses how the show portrayed his connection with Rachel 

Perfect Match star Clayton Echard addressed his portrayal in the latest season, sharing that his on-screen journey differed from his personal experience. Speaking on The Viall Files podcast on August 7, 2025, he stated, “Unfortunately, I’m not too happy with the edit. Um, but I’m not going to sit here and dodge responsibility. Uh, I just thought it went differently and thought it could have been portrayed differently.” The Bachelor alum explained that although he valued his time filming the show, some interactions, especially those with Rachel Recchia, were shown in ways that did not completely match how things happened for him.Clayton Echard addresses Perfect Match edit and his on-screen connection with Rachel RecchiaClayton discusses missing context in the show’s portrayal View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDuring the interview, Clayton said he understood that Netflix's production teams have limited time to include all moments. He explained,&quot;Ultimately, though, you know, we understand that they only have so much time to use, uh, when they air these episodes, and so there's always missing context.&quot;Despite recognizing the editing process, he noted that the final cut presented a view of his relationships that didn’t match his perspective. He likened his experience on Perfect Match to his time on The Bachelor, stating,“The edit made it seem like Rachel and I had a stronger connection when I felt that my lived experience, I had a stronger connection with Susie [Evans].” Clayton added that repeated outside opinions about his connection with Rachel started to “infiltrate” his thinking during the show.Reuniting with Rachel Recchia on Perfect MatchNyra Kraal @NyraKraalLINKClayton Echard reveals on The Viall Files that his attempt to reignite romance with ex Rachel Recchia on Perfect Match backfired, with editing leaving him frustrated and feeling misrepresented, leading to a premature departure from the show.Clayton started the season paired with Siesta Key star Juliette Porter. However, everything changed when Rachel Recchia joined the cast. He described her arrival as a &quot;rush of emotions&quot; and mentioned that old feelings came back quickly. This made him think about the chance of reviving their past connection. He shared,“Maybe now this is the right timing for us. So that’s what all went through my head.”The Perfect Match star explained that he ultimately decided they were not a match after more interactions, saying,“How I got to that point was through the conversations we had, my intuition, the things that I’m looking for in life, prior experiences, the conversations her and I had. There were things that were said that I said, ‘Yeah, this isn’t going to work.’”Reflecting on decisions and second chancesClayton Echard on The Viall Files podcast (Image via Youtbe/@viallfiles)Clayton admitted he questioned his first choices after hearing feedback from others. He explained that repeated comments from people began to &quot;infiltrate&quot; his thoughts. This made him consider that he might have been wrong and lacked the emotional awareness to see certain things at that time.This self-reflection led him to rethink the possibility of a relationship with Rachel. He said,“So maybe I need to listen more to what the majority is saying and give it a second chance, and I guess this is my second chance.”Clayton viewed the reunion as a second chance. He explained that the &quot;universe&quot; had led him to a point where he could explore their connection again. He added that, at the very least, the experience allowed both him and Rachel to find closure. He believed this was an important outcome for them given their shared history.The final episode of Perfect Match season 3 is scheduled to premiere on August 15, 2025, on Netflix.