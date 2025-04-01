"It wasn’t a really tough conversation" — The Bachelor season 29 star Juliana claims Grant’s decision to move to Boston was an easy transition

When it came to the big decision of where to settle after their engagement on The Bachelor season 29, Juliana Pasquarosa and Grant Ellis apparently found the conversation surprisingly easy. In an interview with Us Weekly on March 29, 2025, following the airing of the season finale, Juliana explained,

“It wasn’t a really tough conversation.”

She highlighted how Grant understood her close ties to her family and the challenges she would face moving away. Additionally, she emphasized that the couple would continue visiting Grant’s family in Houston and New Jersey, ensuring both sides of their families stay connected.

Juliana opens up about Grant's move to Boston after The Bachelor

Adjusting to life in Boston

In the interview, Grant Ellis shared that he had no hesitations about making the move to Boston, as he values Juliana’s happiness.

"With Jules, her family is her lifeline. That’s what makes her her. So to be like, ‘Oh, let’s go here, go here.’ No, we are gonna [go] where it makes her happy and I’m going to adjust because I just want to see her happy," he explained.

For Grant, Juliana’s family ties played a significant role in his final decision. He acknowledged the importance of family in shaping Juliana’s life, which influenced his willingness to relocate to her hometown. Grant emphasized that his main priority was supporting Juliana’s needs and desires, explaining that he simply wanted to "see her happy."

Long engagement and plans

Juliana and Grant both expressed that they are not in a rush to marry and are leaning toward a long engagement.

“We have to do some normal things where it feels exciting to plan that [wedding],” Juliana explained.

She mentioned that their relationship so far had been filled with intense moments, and they hoped to take time and settle down before starting to plan the wedding. Juliana added that after the whirlwind experience of being on The Bachelor, she wanted a pause from the excitement before diving into wedding preparations.

“We are coming down from such a crazy high right now. I don’t wanna just try and keep it going — I really want to plateau a bit and just live normally for a minute and then we can start planning and have fun and do all those things.”

Building a relationship outside The Bachelor

Grant and Juliana’s relationship strengthened further following their time on The Bachelor, when they were able to spend “happy couple” weekends together. Reflecting on their bonding away from the cameras, Grant mentioned that their time together was often filled with music. In the interview, Grant recalled that a piano was available to them during the said weekends, as he further remarked,

“People should be expressive however you want. Some people paint, some people drive cars — you just gotta do what you want to do. That’s the way I live life.”

Juliana echoed Grant’s sentiments, noting that music played a central role in their relationship.

“Music is a big thing in my life and it’s a big thing in your life,” she said to Grant.

She confirmed that during their weekends together, they “definitely jammed out,” often playing Grant’s song Party Girls. However, she further clarified that they also spent time listening to other "regular everyday music."

The Bachelor season 29 is available to stream anytime on Hulu.

