"Those were the last words that he said to me" — The Bachelor season 29 Litia claims Grant said ‘I love you’ before the finale

The Bachelor season 29 contestant Litia Garr discussed the final moments of her relationship with Grant Ellis during the After the Final Rose special of the season. She said that he had told her he loved her before the finale.

"I remember saying goodbye to him and saying, ‘Oh my Gosh, we are getting engaged tomorrow.’ And he said, ‘I know I can’t wait. I love you. I love you. I love you.' Those were the last words that he said to me before I walked up there. So it was a shock," Litia said.

However, on the season finale of The Bachelor 29, Grant proposed to the other finalist, Juliana Pasquarosa, signaling the end of his relationship with Litia. The decision led to a discussion between Litia and Grant, during which she voiced her disappointment regarding their separation.

Litia reveals Grant's final words before The Bachelor season 29 finale

During The Bachelor: After the Final Rose, Litia discussed the conversations she had with Grant leading up to the finale. She stated that he reassured her multiple times about their future together.

The finalist confronted Grant as she recalled her statements from the night before the finale, saying that she had asked him not to "make promises" to her. She added that she had told him she knew that she had signed up for and that it would hurt her in the end if he changed his mind.

Litia also said that Grant Ellis was confident in their relationship and had expressed strong feelings for her throughout the process. She recalled asking him if he remembered telling her that his mind wouldn't change, stating that he was afraid she would leave if he didn’t openly share his feelings. The Bachelor finalist emphasized that he couldn’t bear the thought of losing her.

Grant acknowledged her concerns and stated that he understood the situation was difficult for her. He addressed the comments she made about their relationship.

"I have to accept whatever the conditions are and apologize and let her feel how she feels because she’s in a tough situation and she’s hurt," he explained.

Grant responds to Litia’s statements

Following The Bachelor finale, Grant discussed Litia's remarks and addressed the emotional conversations they had throughout the season. While he acknowledged her perspective, he told Us Weekly that certain discussions that were held off-camera were open to interpretation

Grant also stated that he did not want to debate the situation publicly, explaining that he wasn't going to "argue with her on stage about what she thought," he had said.

He mentioned that he accepted "responsibility" for his actions and expressed regret for causing Litia pain, for hurting her feelings, and for affecting those who cared about her.

Juliana reacts to the situation

Juliana Pasquarosa, the finalist whom Grant proposed to during The Bachelor finale, also responded to the discussions around Litia’s statements. When asked about her reaction, she stated that she had her own approach to the process.

Talking to Us Weekly, she said that the only reaction she had was that they were "two different individuals," who went through the process "very uniquely" and in a way that was "very true" to who they were.

Juliana also addressed the situation between Litia and Grant, stating that she wished Litia well. While she did not provide further details about how she viewed the situation, she indicated that she was focused on her relationship with Grant moving forward.

Catch all the drama of The Bachelor season 29 on ABC and stream it on Hulu.

