"I AM SO PROUD OF YOU"— The Bachelor fans praise Litia's brutal response to Grant's finale rejection

The Bachelor season 29 aired its season finale this week on March 24, 2025. Monday's episode was three hours long during which, several former cast members made an appearance to help Grant make his decision between Juliana and Litia. They also gave him advice followed by the final two women meeting Grant's family.

Although Grant struggled with his decision, he turned Litia down in the season finale. The latter was upset and vocalized her thoughts and told the ABC frontrunner she was "disappointed" in him.

Fans online reacted to Litia's response to Grant revealing he didn't want to get engaged to her online and praised her for the same. One person wrote on X:

"LITIA YOU F*CKING PRECIOUS JEWEL YOU KEEP YOUR HEAD UP CLASSY POISED ELEGANT PRINCESS. I AM SO PROUD OF YOU FOR CALLING HIM OUT TO HIS FACE."

Netizens praise Litia (Image via X/@sunshinehope613)

"sooo… there’s definitely something we didn’t see because litia isn’t even sad… shes PISSED," a fan commented.

"LITIA CLOCKED HIM," a tweet read.

Fans of The Bachelor season 29 felt Grant love bombed Litia:

"Grant love bombed Litia so mf bad I am sick," a person wrote.

"Litia will meet her Prince Charming soon; deserves to be truly loved and cared for. Grant definitely fumbled; in due time — he’ll figure that out but she’ll be long gone," a fan commented.

"Dang I was already confused on Grant's decision just from everything he told Litia throughout the course of the show but hearing more of what he told her that didn't get shown... yeah dude you have some explaining to do," a tweet read.

Fans of The Bachelor season 29 further said:

"C’mon, Litia has to face the fact that Grant is too much of a gentleman to have led her to think he was ready for having children. He was honest with her about wanting to be married. Litia doesn’t want to admit to herself that she wasn’t “misled." a person wrote.

"Thing is, Litia’s age and biological clock mattered to Grant. And he probably did “fall” for both her and Julianna, but Juliana is 3 years younger. That factor made a difference to Grant as he himself said that he wasn’t ready to have kids so soon," a fan commented.

Grant turns Litia down during The Bachelor season 29 finale

In the season finale of Grant Ellis's season of The Bachelor, the ABC frontrunner spoke to host Jesse Palmer about being torn between his final two, Juliana and Litia. He told the cameras he thought both of them could be his wife and that he felt like he had "two hearts" in his palm.

"To me, it boils down to who's the best fit for me," he added.

On the day of the engagements, Litia's limo arrived first. As the two met, The Bachelor season 29 cast member made his feelings known. He told Litia she was "the most amazing, beautiful" woman he had ever met and that she deserved love.

Grant added that Litia desvered to be treated right and said he loved her very much. He further told The Bachelor season 29 female cast member that he wanted to give her everything she deserved but didn't think she was his person.

In response, Litia told Grant she was disappointed by his choice and that he wasn't who she thought he was. She recalled things Grant had said to her and noted that it made his decision more "devastating." She also told him that if she were Juliana, she would have a lot of questions.

"The switch up is crazy," she said.

Fans of The Bachelor season 29 commented on Litia's response to Grant rejecting her and praised her for calling him out online.

Fans can stream the rest of The Bachelor season 29 finale on Hulu.

