"Am I the only one shocked?" — The Bachelor fans react to Grant saying "I love you" to Litia in the finale preview

The Bachelor season 29, starring Grant Ellis, premiered The Women Tell All, on March 10, 2025. It saw the eliminated cast members reunite to discuss their equations with Grant, and address the conflicts between castmates. The episode ended with a finale preview, showcasing Grant agonizing over his final decision. However, one of the highlights of the clip was Grant professing his love to Litia.

In one of the scenes from the clip, Grant and Litia shared a private moment. Litia mentioned she had a "fun" day with him, and Grant leaned in for a kiss, saying:

"I love you."

However, soon after, the preview showed Litia getting upset about Grant exploring connections with his other matches, Juliana and Zoe.

Earlier in the video, the Bachelor was heard telling Juliana that he was "falling in love" with her. However, it was his confession to Litia that netizens felt was more concrete. The Bachelor fans took to X to comment on Grant and Litia's intimate moment, surprised to see the couple's relationship reach that stage of maturity.

A fan of The Bachelor comments on Grant saying "I love you" to Litia (Image via X/@Abby_Nicole_96)

"when Grant and Litia just casually told eachother i love you like they’ve been dating for years… like am i the only one shocked???" a fan wrote.

"Grant said I Love you to Litia??" another fan commented.

"GRANT AND LITITA JUST CASUALLY SAYING I LOVE YOU??" a netizen tweeted.

The Bachelor fans were surprised to see Grant confess his feelings to Litia.

"GRANT AND LITIA SAYING THEY LOVE EACH OTHER??" a user reacted.

"Did Grant just say “I love you” to Litia??? This should be interesting," a person commented.

"HE SAID I LOVE YOU TO LITIA??? I thought that wasn’t allowed!" another fan wrote.

"Did Grant just say I LOVE YOU?!???" one user posted.

Other fans of The Bachelor expressed a similar sentiment.

"I can’t be the only one who heard Grant say “I love you” to Litia," a person reacted.

"still thinking about “i’m falling in love with you” vs “i love you”. litia hive, there’s a chance," another netizen commented.

"Stay tuned for my demise" — The Bachelor star Grant struggles to make his final decision

Besides his confessions to Litia and Juliana, the preview of the season finale showed Grant stating that he could envision himself getting engaged to Zoe. However, his equation with the ladies put him in a predicament as he struggled to choose one to start the next phase of his life with.

"I never thought it would be possible to be in love with multiple women. I don't know how to navigate it. Stay tuned for my demise," Grant said.

In another scene, during a dialogue with the cameras, the Bachelor admitted it was "impossible" not to hurt someone while finalizing his perfect match. Although the situation was "excrutiating," he claimed it was inevitable. He feared he would pick someone with whom his relationship would not last.

While Zoe stated she did not know much about Grant due to their limited time together, an upset Juliana confessed she was "a little broken" and still working to "fix" herself when Grant asked her if she was ready for an engagement.

One of the segments of the preview saw Grant sit down with his family to seek their advice. On one hand, his mother asked him to "walk away," supposedly from a relationship, on the other, his father said he believed Grant would make the "right choice."

Even during the climax, when host Jesse Palmer asked Grant which woman he should send in first, he said:

"The truth is I don't know."

Episodes of The Bachelor season 29 can be streamed on Hulu.

