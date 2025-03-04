"Quite the choice" — The Bachelor fans react to Zoe having an engagement photo shoot for her hometown date activity

The Bachelor Season 29 released a new episode on March 3, 2025. The segment saw Grant Ellis travel to New York City to meet Zoe for their hometown date. For the date, the couple did an engagement photo shoot that ended with Zoe changing into a wedding gown. Since she wanted to introduce Grant to her job as a model, Zoe felt a photo shoot was the most appropriate date activity to showcase it.

Ad

"Grant finally gets to see something, that's, like, more in my element," Zoe said.

Although Grant admired Zoe's appearance and outfits, he confessed it was "a little surreal" to be taking engagement photos. It was a wedding-themed shoot with the editorial team of Brides magazine. By the end of it, Grant was in a tux, catching Zoe's bouquet.

After their date, Zoe informed Grant that he would not be meeting her adoptive parents, as she had cut ties with them. Instead, she introduced him to her sister, aunt, uncle, and other friends.

Ad

Trending

The Bachelor fans took to X to comment on Zoe's date activity. While many were critical of her decision to have a photo shoot on her first one-on-one date with Grant, some supported her, saying wedding-themed shoots were a recurrent theme on the show.

A fan of The Bachelor reacts to Zoe and Grant's engagement photo shoot (Image via X/@mike_h1990)

"Having an engagement photo shoot on your first date with Grant is quite the choice Zoe..." a fan wrote.

Ad

"when Grant goes to New York expecting to see the city, maybe Zoe’s favorite spots in the city, only to have a wedding photoshoot…???" another fan commented.

"people hating on Zoe (a model) for doing a wedding photoshoot on her date when this is literally a recurring theme??" a netizen tweeted.

Many fans of The Bachelor disapproved of Zoe's date idea.

Ad

"This might be the producers idea but Zoe’s hometown being an engagement photoshoot when she’s had no chemistry with Grant all season is insane," a user reacted.

"Hats off to Zoe for choosing basically the only activity a man would never want to do," a person commented.

"this hometown date with zoe and the entire experience being a PHOTOSHOOT OF THEM THEORETICALLY GETTING MARRIED????? imagine she doesn’t get engaged at the end y’all like what," another fan wrote.

Ad

"Zoe's hometown date is the worst! What was up with that photoshoot? She's not even a New Yorker! GTFU," one user posted.

Other fans of The Bachelor further said:

"thinking about zoe watching herself throwing a wedding photo shoot with a man who still has her in the friend zone," a person reacted.

"This hometown date for Zoe is such a gag like I’m sorry. A legendary run for miss mamas," another netizen commented.

Ad

The Bachelor Season 29: Zoe's sister confronts Grant about not giving a one-on-one date to Zoe

Ad

The Bachelor star looked forward to his date with Zoe and the sit-down with her family. He confessed Zoe was "wonderful" and had the traits he wanted in his partner. At the same time, Grant hoped their date brought them closer so they could take their relationship to the "next level."

The couple went for a walk, during which Grant revealed that he was willing to move to New York City if things progressed between them. Soon after, they dressed for the engagement-to-wedding photo shoot and collaborated with the Brides magazine's team.

Ad

Contrary to Grant's expectations, Zoe informed the bachelor that he would not be meeting her adoptive parents. She confessed she had cut off communication with them about a year ago due to their "many vices." Zoe added she had given them second chances to redeem themselves, regardless, she was not prepared to reconnect with them.

Ad

However, to keep up with the tradition of the franchise, Zoe introduced Grant to her sister, Faith, aunt, Cherise, uncle, Dave, and friends, Kat, Alex, and Mare, saying they were her "chosen family." During a private conversation with her uncle and aunt, Zoe admitted Grant was "strong enough for a strong woman."

Elsewhere, Faith asked Grant why he had not given Zoe a one-on-one date. The bachelor said:

"I felt like either it was me or it was her that was holding back."

Ad

However, Grant believed Zoe could potentially become his life partner. To convince Faith, he added:

"Our connection just started later. It wasn't too late, it was right on time."

The male lead also told Faith he was not concerned about Zoe's troubled equation with her parents because he knew what it felt like growing up in a distraught family setting. By the end of the day, Zoe admitted she felt "confident and hopeful" about her chances with Grant.

Ad

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 pm ET exclusively on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback