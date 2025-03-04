The Bachelor Season 29 Week 6 recap: Hometown visits influence Grant’s choices

In Week 6 of Season 29 of The Bachelor that came out on March 3, 2025, Grant Ellis flew around the country to see his four final contestants' families: Juliana Pasquarosa, Zoe McGrady, Litia Garr, and Dina Lupancu. Grant learned more about what each woman stands for, where they come from, and their family situation with these hometown dates.

By the week's end, all these experiences went a long way in influencing his choice as he geared up for the next stage of the competition in The Bachelor.

Episode overview on The Bachelor Season 29

Juliana Pasquarosa’s hometown visit: Newton, Massachusetts

Grant’s first visit occurred in Newton, Massachusetts, where he met Juliana’s large Italian family. They explored the Little Italy area, made pizza together, and visited a pastry shop.

Juliana told Grant she had not introduced anyone to her family in years. Grant met her parents, sister, extended relatives, and their dog. Despite initial concerns, Juliana’s father and family welcomed him. Grant spoke with Juliana’s mother about their shared experiences and assured her father that he respected their family values.

By the end of the evening, Juliana shared her feelings with Grant but acknowledged that the upcoming dates with the other women could impact his decision.

Zoe McGrady’s hometown visit: New York, New York

Grant met Zoe’s chosen family in New York City, as she has been estranged from her adoptive parents. Their visit included a photoshoot that reflected her professional background, followed by introductions to her sister and extended family members.

Some of Zoe’s loved ones questioned whether she could establish a lasting relationship through this process. However, they assured Grant that they supported her decisions.

During their time together, Zoe emphasized the importance of trust and stability in a relationship. Grant listened as she explained her perspective and how she built a support system outside her biological family.

Litia Garr’s hometown visit: Star Valley, Wyoming

Grant traveled to Star Valley, Wyoming, to meet Litia’s large Mormon family. They began the day by horseback riding before meeting her parents, siblings, grandfather, and extended family members.

Litia reminded Grant he was the first non-Mormon person she had introduced to her family. Despite this, Grant was welcomed into the gathering. Litia’s father spoke about his experiences integrating into a large family and assured Grant they valued openness.

During their conversation, Litia discussed the upcoming Fantasy Suite week and her concerns regarding that phase of The Bachelor. She shared her perspective with Grant, who acknowledged her stance.

Dina Lupancu’s hometown visit: Chicago, Illinois

In Chicago, Grant learned that Dina’s family had chosen not to participate in the visit due to concerns about The Bachelor's format. Instead, Dina introduced him to her close friends. They visited a seasonal attraction before Grant met Dina’s friends, who shared their perspectives on her character and values. They described her as independent and serious about relationships.

Dina explained that while her family was not present, she hoped to introduce Grant to them in the future. Grant noted her family's absence and considered how it might impact their connection moving forward.

The Rose Ceremony: Who went home?

After returning to Los Angeles, Grant reflected on the visits and sought advice from former Bachelor lead Joey Graziadei. Grant selected Juliana, Zoe, and Litia at the rose ceremony to continue to Fantasy Suite week. Dina was eliminated.

With three contestants remaining, Grant now moves on to the next stage of the competition in The Bachelor season 29.

New episodes of The Bachelor air Mondays at 8 PM EST on ABC.

