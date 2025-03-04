“She deserved better”—The Bachelor fans react to Dina’s elimination

Episode 6 of The Bachelor season 29 was released on March 3, 2025. The episode revolved around the Hometown dates of the season, where the leading star Grant Ellis went to the homes of all four remaining contestants, which included Juliana, Litia, Zoe, and Dina.

While Litia and Juliana's big families met Grant, Zoe and Dina's parents were missing. While Dina explained that her parents weren't there because they were estranged and she wasn't talking to them anymore, the latter said that her parents hadn't come because they disapproved of Grant dating multiple other women at the same time as their daughter.

And even though Dina took Grant to meet some of her friends at a restaurant, Grant didn't like the fact that her parents weren't present. She assured Grant that if they were to marry, her parents would eventually come around. However, at the Rose Ceremony at the end of the Hometowns week, Grant eliminated Dina and sent her home.

Fans of The Bachelor came to X to react to Dina's elimination; many of them thought she was sent home because her parents didn't show up.

"Watched #TheBachelor from 35,000 ft in the air and still not over how graceful Dina was after the rose ceremony she deserved better," a fan said.

"I genuinely think if it wasn’t for Dina’s family not showing up he would’ve picked her over Zoe," said another fan.

"I blame Dina’s family for Dina going home fr (ik she wasn’t gunna win anyway)," added a third.

"Not sure how Dina is holding up. No tears on the ride out. Gotta be tough," wrote another.

Some fans of The Bachelor thought Zoe was more likely to get eliminated, so they were shocked to see Grant picking Dina instead.

"Grant picked Zoe over Dina what???? The funny part is, I have no idea who they are," an X user wrote.

"I think Dina having to drop that bomb on Grant right away made the mood shift even before meeting her friends," another user wrote.

"After tonight’s episode, I think Dina would’ve made an interesting bachelorette since there’s so many layers to her, but since it’s postponed for this year, I think she will be a Day 1 on BIP if she accepts an invite," commented one.

"Why is everyone surprised Grant chose Zoe over Dina? The minute her family didn’t show I already knew it was over. I hope she’s another gal we see on the beach this summer she deserves love," another wrote.

More on Dina's Hometown date with Grant on The Bachelor season 29, episode 6

During a Hometown date on The Bachelor season 29, Dina told Grant that her father was a pastor and was an ordained deacon, which was the reason for his disapproval of the format of the show. Grant looked seemingly upset that he couldn't meet her parents but wanted to meet her friends and find out more about her.

She took Grant to a pumpkin patch where Grant and her friends showed up. They asked him what he was searching for in his wife, and he replied that he was looking to provide for someone because he was a giver, and the fact that Dina was like that struck him. Mentioning his distress about Dina's parents not meeting him, Grant told her friends that it was concerning because there was a proposal in the end.

The Bachelor star further said that he didn't want to be with someone whom he didn't know enough about. He also wanted to see if he could fit into his future wife's family. While Grant told Juliana and Litia that he was falling for them, he didn't say the same to Dina before concluding their date.

New episodes of The Bachelor season 29, come out on Mondays at 8 pm ET on ABC.

