The Bachelor season 29 episode 5 recap: Grant chooses his top 4 for the hometown dates

In The Bachelor season 29, episode 5, on February 24, 2025, Grant Ellis' search for love continued in Edinburgh, Scotland. It was an important week for the Bachelor, and he made many tough decisions while handing out four coveted roses for the upcoming hometown week.

Ad

To solidify his decision, Grant went on two separate one-on-one dates with Litia and Juliana, each ending with a romantic dinner at a castle. He then joined the other women for a group date, where they immersed themselves in a celebration of Scottish culture.

Titled Week 5, the synopsis for the episode reads:

"Grant and the women arrive in Edinburgh, Scotland, as his journey to find love continues; relationships soar to new heights as Grant explores his connections further during an adventurous week of dates."

Ad

Trending

What happened on The Bachelor season 29 episode 5?

Juliana’s one-on-one date

Ad

The Bachelor season 29, episode 5, began with Juliana's one-on-one date. Grant and Juliana took a helicopter ride to a castle in Scotland, where they were greeted by stylist Vixie Ray, who dressed the couple for their Bridgerton-esque dance.

Juliana opened up to Grant about her past struggles, noting that she hid many emotions behind her happy personality. She revealed that while growing up, she faced a challenging situation involving someone very close to her who battled addiction, which took away much of her childhood.

Ad

“I think that the struggle has made me stronger, but that’s why I come off so happy all the time, because I’m really afraid of the darkness that I saw, and I’m afraid of going back there,” she added.

Grant empathized with her struggles, revealing that his own father had also faced addiction. Their emotional conversation brought them closer, and after dinner, they sealed the heartfelt moment with a kiss beneath a dazzling fireworks display.

Ad

Carolina steals the group date spotlight

Ad

Later in the episode, Grant went on his final group date of the season, accompanied by Zoe, Sarafiena, Alexe, Dina, and Carolina. They participated in a royal Scottish celebration, immersing themselves in the country’s rich culture.

While the other women enjoyed their time with the Bachelor, Carolina distanced herself from the group because she wasn't comfortable with the group date setting. When Grant found her alone, Carolina told him she had been struggling on the show and feared he only associated her with drama.

Ad

However, Grant reassured her that wasn’t the case, highlighting their strong connection and the importance of trusting each other moving forward. While Carolina received the reassurance she needed, the other women were unhappy that she drew attention to herself, taking valuable time away from the group date with Grant.

Litia's one-on-one date and rose ceremony

Ad

Litia received the second one-on-one date of the episode, and she spent this valuable time with the Bachelor, walking through Edinburgh, tasting local foods, and learning to play the bagpipes.

As the couple sat down for their dinner date, Litia opened up to Grant about the importance of religion in her life and shared that, until now, she had only dated guys from the same religion. After Grant expressed how Litia inspired him to be a better person, the two ended their date dancing to live music performed by singer Emeli Sandé.

Ad

At the end of episode 5 of The Bachelor season 29, Grant handed out his four hometown roses to Dina, Juliana, Litia, and Zoe. As a result, Alexe, Carolina, and Sarafiena, who did not receive roses, were eliminated.

The Bachelor season 29 episodes air every Monday on ABC and the next day on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback