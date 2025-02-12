The Bachelor season 29: Rumored winner explored

Grant Ellis’ season of The Bachelor has reached a mid stage, with only a few contestants remaining. As the season progresses, speculation continues about who will receive the final rose. According to the dating series spoiler expert Reality Steve's claim in October 2024, Juliana Pasquarosa would be Grant’s final pick and the one he'd propose to in the finale.

The report indicates that Juliana, 28-year-old contestant from Massachusetts, would be standing against Litia Garr for Grant’s proposal. However, past seasons have shown that spoilers can change.

Grant has formed connections with multiple contestants, and his final decision remains unknown. With the finale approaching, viewers are watching closely to see if Juliana’s rumored win will become reality.

Juliana and Grant’s relationship progression in The Bachelor

Juliana Pasquarosa, a 28-year-old client service associate from Newton, Massachusetts, has been a prominent figure in Grant Ellis's season of The Bachelor.

On the first night, Juliana offered Grant a cannoli, which they shared, leading to an immediate connection. Later, she showcased her musical talent by playing Beethoven's Moonlight Sonata on the keyboard. Grant, also a musician, remarked:

"Juliana immediately has my attention. She has some skills that I definitely don't have. Not to mention, she's gorgeous. She's a talented woman, and I love that," he said.

Their bond continued as they shared a kiss, with Juliana expressing her feelings by saying, "He's my husband!" As the season progressed, their relationship continued to strengthen. During a group basketball date, Juliana injured her hand, and Grant assisted her, applying oil to ease the discomfort. He commented:

"You're so bubbly, and I like that."

After another kiss, he noted that she got him "blushing." In an another episode, Grant told the cameras that Juliana made him happy. Throughout these interactions, Juliana received multiple roses.

Juliana also opened up about her past, sharing that she was in a long-term relationship where she experienced infidelity. She stated that she was in a relationship for a long time and was "cheated on." And that brought her to a "really dark place mentally."

She credited her family for helping her through this challenging period and stated her readiness to find true love. Grant responded, that he was also "ready" and he was a "family guy as well."

According to The Bachelor franchise's spoiler expert, Reality Steve, the final four contestants would be Juliana Pasquarosa, Zoe McGrady, Litia Garr, and Dina Lupancu. Among them, Juliana and Litia are believed to be the final two, with the former likely receiving the proposal.

However, it's important to note that such predictions have been incorrect in the past. For instance, in the previous season, Reality Steve initially claimed that Daisy Kent would be the final pick, but later revised his prediction to Kelsey Anderson, who turned out to be the actual winner. While current rumors favor Juliana, the winner will only be revealed in the finale.

Watch The Bachelor episodes airing every Monday on ABC.

