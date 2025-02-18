"Bye bye" — The Bachelor fans react to Rose's self-elimination

The Bachelor season 29 aired a new episode on February 17, 2025. The segment saw 27-year-old nurse Rose self-eliminate after tensions between her and co-star, 29-year-old PR producer Carolina reached a boiling point. The drama overwhelmed Rose, who blamed Carolina for ruining her chances with Grant. She ultimately informed the bachelor about her decision and left the show.

In last week's episode, Rose told Carolina that Grant Ellis said he was thinking of Rose during his solo dance with Carolina on the group date. The news upset Carolina, who then confronted Grant, asking him if he had said that. He dismissed the accusation, saying that was not what he had meant. It ultimately affected Rose's relationship with Grant, who later questioned her for misunderstanding him.

The latest segment saw Rose blame Carolina for doing her "dirty" and jeopardizing her relationship with Grant. She criticized Carolina for telling Grant what she confided in her as a friend. After some deliberation, Rose took her leave, informing Grant before the rose ceremony.

The Bachelor fans took to X to comment on Rose's self-elimination. While many said she brought it upon herself by misinterpreting Grant's words, others shared their opinions on Grant's reaction to her farewell.

"Rose did herself dirty. She can go tf home. Bye bye," a fan wrote.

"Rose cannot be serious. She told Carolina Grant didn't like her and then said CAROLINA did her dirty???" another fan commented.

"THAT WAS THE QUICKEST SELF ELIMINATION IVE EVER SEEN LOLLLLLLL EVEN PRODUCTION DIDNT WASTE A MOMENT ON ROSE," a netizen tweeted.

Many fans of The Bachelor criticized Rose for blaming Carolina for her situation.

"Rose was not done dirty tbh thought she should've been sent home last week for lying on Grant..." a user reacted.

"Rose stop. You shouldn’t have said what you said to her in the first place," a person commented.

"Rose... you told her Grant said he was thinking about kissing you while he was with her. you were not confiding in a friend, you were trying to be slick and it backfired," another fan wrote.

"Girl what the actual f**k. Never seen a woman be that big of a gaslighter more than ROSE. whaaaat?? Girl literally was starting drama on her own when she chose to make up a lie about grant to Carolina. I’m team Carolina on this one, I’m glad she sent her a** home," one user posted.

Other fans of The Bachelor commented on Grant's farewell to Rose.

"That man didn’t even fight for Rose I'm crying- that was the fastest send off in history," a person reacted.

"Grant did not care about Rose like this man didn’t even fight for her to stay pls," another netizen commented.

Rose was displeased watching Dina comfort and validate Carolina in front of the group. This happened when Carolina revealed that she had difficulty understanding her feelings for Grant after one date with him. Consequently, Rose confronted Carolina, holding her accountable for jeopardizing her connection with Grant.

"It's just that your actions really set me back and it really kind of f**cked me over in a big fat f**king way. Last week, the way that it was brought up that sabotaged my relationship with him and I'm also in, like, a position with him where, like, I've been set back quite a bit," Rose expressed.

Although The Bachelor star admitted to telling Carolina about Grant's thoughts, she believed that it was said in confidence and did not expect Carolina to convey the news to Grant. Rose further said she was a "martyr" of Carolina's feelings and criticized her for putting her character up for questioning.

Rose called out Carolina for sabotaging her chances of finding love on the show. While opening up to Grant about her feelings, she confessed she had been fighting through her emotions to stay for a long time. However, the fiasco with Carolina "invalidated" her connection with Grant so much that it became a "tipping point" for her. Grant respected her feelings and said he understood.

After seeing off Rose, he reminded the ladies that it was their choice to be on The Bachelor. He then handed out the roses, taking Carolina, Dina, Serafina, Zoe, Juliana, Litia, and Alexe forward in the series.

The Bachelor season 29 airs every Monday at 8 pm ET exclusively on ABC.

