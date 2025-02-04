"Doing too much" — The Bachelor fans react to Zoe stealing Grant multiple times during the episode

The Bachelor season 29 returned with a new episode on February 3, 2025. While it showcased the 18 ladies competing for Grant's attention, one cast member's attempts unsettled the group's dynamics. Zoe McGrady lost the favor of her co-stars after she stole Grant during the group date and then again during Juliana and Alli Jo's one-on-one dates with the bachelor.

During the basketball group date, Zoe forfeited her turn and stole Grant for a private conversation, irking the other contenders as well as the children who had joined the cast to play alongside them. Zoe's efforts particularly bothered Alli Jo, who criticized her for interrupting the game.

While speaking in a confessional, Zoe defended her actions by explaining that the date card said to "shoot your shot" which was what she had done. Later in the episode, she locked horns with Juliana after interrupting her sit-down with the bachelor. However, soon after Alli Jo appeared to jeopardize Zoe's moment with Grant.

However, Zoe did not give up and returned to separate Grant from Alli Jo, testing the latter's patience. The Bachelor fans took to X to react to Zoe's actions during the episode. While many criticized her for sabotaging her co-stars' connection with Grant, others praised her for looking out for herself.

"Zoe is doing too much already like stop interrupting you already stole him during the date with the kids like girl calm down," a fan wrote.

"zoe having absolutely NO decorum is absolutely crazy," another fan commented.

"I understand why the girls are upset but at the end of the day this show is still a competition!! Zoe did what she did and I respect her for standing on business," a netizen tweeted.

Many fans of The Bachelor disapproved of Zoe's behavior in the latest episode.

"I know this is probably a producer move and it’s only week 2 but I don’t know how Grant would be ok with what Zoe is doing. It’s maybe the worst look you can have. It’s insane," a user reacted.

"Zoe....NO! Do NOT commit the Bachelor sin of stealing/interrupting a date!!!!!!!" a person commented.

"Zoe…. babe. The check is not clearing with the explanation just own that you don’t give a s**t about anyone else LMAO," another fan wrote.

However, other fans of The Bachelor claimed Zoe did nothing wrong and strategized for some private time with Grant since she was in a competition with the other ladies.

"Zoe is the perfect kind of person for this competition. She is calculating, has a strategy that she wants to execute and could care less about what the other women think of her," one user posted.

"I don’t know y'all, Zoe kinda not wrong though. There are no rules to this," a person reacted.

"Yall let's not lie here....Zoe ATE THAT. Forfeited her turn to steal Grant and take him up to another floor to do God knows what?!? MOMMA ATE!" another netizen commented.

"You stepped on all of our toes on the date earlier" — The Bachelor star Alli Jo questions Zoe's actions

This week's episode of The Bachelor saw Grant go on a basketball group date with Zoe, Alli Jo, Beverly, Sarafiena, Natalie, Parisa, Vicky, Chloie, Juliana, and Allyshia. After reaching the gym, the ladies discovered that they would play alongside the kids. The children's inclusion was Grant's way of telling the cast members that he valued them and looked forward to becoming a father.

However, things went south sooner than expected when Zoe announced:

"Actually, I'm gonna forfeit my shot and steal Grant for a few minutes."

Her move displeased many, including the children, one of whom said, "She [Zoe] should be disqualified!" Grant, however, was happy with their conversation and claimed they were on the "same wavelength." After rejoining the others at the gym, Zoe apologized for losing track of time, while a frustrated Alli Jo criticized the "b**ch" for smiling.

While speaking to the cameras, Zoe explained that she did what had to be done. She believed her co-stars were upset because they could not steal him first. After returning to the mansion, Alli Jo confronted Zoe, calling her out for stealing Grant "for the entire time." Even then, Zoe stood her ground, refusing to apologize for her move.

Zoe faced a critical situation later in the episode when Alli Jo interrupted her conversation with Grant. However, tensions reached a boiling point when Zoe returned to disrupt Alli Jo and Grant's moment.

"You stepped on all of our toes on the date earlier... What is your problem with me that you need to interrupt me?" Alli Jo asked Zoe.

Zoe chose not to answer the cast member's questions, further complicating the situation. Despite Zoe's efforts, Natalie secured the group date rose and immunity. The Bachelor episode then bid farewell to Allyshia, Vicky, Rebekah, and Ella, while the rest advanced to the next stage of the competition.

The Bachelor airs every Monday at 8 pm ET exclusively on ABC.

