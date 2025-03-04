Who went home on The Bachelor Season 29 Week 6? Details explored

The Bachelor Season 29, Episode 6, was aired on March 3, 2025, and saw Grant Ellis traveling across the country for Hometown Dates. Grant met the families and loved ones of his final four contestants: Juliana Pasquarosa, Zoe McGrady, Litia Garr, and Dina Lupancu.

Ad

After emotional conversations and family introductions, Grant faced a difficult decision at the rose ceremony. Ultimately, he gave roses to Juliana, Zoe, and Litia, leading to Dina’s elimination.

Elimination overview on The Bachelor Season 29

Ad

Trending

During week 6 of the show, Grant went to the hometown of each contestant to visit their families during Hometown Week. Juliana's Italian-American family in Newton, Massachusetts, welcomed him with open arms, as did Litia's huge Mormon family in Wyoming. This made him feel confident about their support. Zoe's family in Texas welcomed him too.

Dina's Chicago Hometown Date differed, with her family deciding not to engage in the activity due to their conservative beliefs in the process. She introduced Grant to her close friends, who were a source of encouragement for her with him. However, Grant went on to pursue the other three ladies, citing misgivings over their bonding and lack of her family's blessings.

Ad

During the rose ceremony, Grant offered roses to Juliana, Litia, and Zoe and sent Dina home.

Who is Dina Lupancu?

Ad

Dina Lupancu is a 31-year-old lawyer from Chicago. With a career-oriented attitude, she had spent most of her adult life working but appeared on The Bachelor to focus on her personal life. Dina grew up in a large family and has 11 siblings. She believes in strong relationships and is seeking a committed partner.

Throughout her time on the show, she maintained a composed demeanor, which led to her being labeled an “ice queen” by some viewers. Dina has described herself as logical and selective in dating, which played a role in her approach to her relationship with Grant. Despite forming a bond with him, her journey ended after Hometown Week.

Ad

Dina's take on love after The Bachelor

Following her elimination, Dina opened up on Glamour about her dating struggles and what she learned from The Bachelor. She admitted that she finds dating challenging, explaining that she dislikes investing time in relationships that may not lead to a definite outcome. She prefers certainty and does not enjoy dating for the sake of it.

Ad

Dina also reflected on her portrayal on the show, explaining that she is straightforward and never “fake nice,” but realized how easily words and expressions can be misinterpreted on television. She shared that watching the show back made her more aware of how she comes across.

“You have to be so careful with what you say with your face and what you say with your words because someone catches you in that moment, and if they don’t know you like that, it can look so bad,” she said.

Ad

As for her dating life, Dina admitted she is not currently seeing anyone. She added that she didn't want to date, because it was "so daunting." The contestant also noted that it wasn't fun for her to date a "random guy and see if [we] mesh" if she wasn't sure that they were going to work out together.

While she still wants marriage and a family, she remains uncertain about joining Bachelor in Paradise, calling it a “toss-up” for now. Regarding Grant’s journey, Dina was not surprised that he struggled with his final decision, as she recognized the strong qualities of the remaining contestants.

Ad

Watch new episodes of The Bachelor every Monday at 8 PM EST on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback