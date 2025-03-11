"So sweet!" — The Bachelor fans react to Sarafiena's mother commenting on Grant and Sarafiena's kiss at The Women Tell All

The Bachelor season 29 aired its traditional Tell All special on March 10, 2025. It saw the eliminated participants gather for a tense night of reflections and confrontations with host Jesse Palmer and the bachelor, Grant Ellis. However, one of the highlights from the segment was Sarafiena's mother, Velma, commenting on her daughter and Grant's kiss on the show.

After Sarafiena took the hot seat, Jesse revealed that he reached out to Velma and had her record a video for Sarafiena. In that video, played at the Tell All, Velma expressed what she thought of Grant and Sarafiena's intimate moment.

"I can confirm I did watch it and when I saw the kiss, I turned away for a little bit, and then I laughed," she said.

She expressed her pride in the woman Sarafiena had become and said she loved her "so much." Nevertheless, Velma reminded her daughter she was always watching. As the video tape ended, Jesse said, "Golden Bachelor maybe?" The crowd erupted into cheers, showcasing their approval.

The Bachelor fans took to X to comment on Sarafiena's mother's reaction to her and Grant's intimate moment. While many appreciated Velma's personality, some said she should be cast on The Bachelor franchise.

"Sarafiena’s mom seems so sweet!" a fan wrote.

"OMG SARAFIENA’S MOM IS ADORABLEEEEEE," another fan commented.

"I would jump into traffic for Sarafeinas mom," a netizen tweeted.

The Bachelor fans hoped to see Velma in other seasons of the franchise.

"We need Sarafina to be Bachelorette so we get more of her mom!" a user reacted.

"Get Sarafeina’s mom on the next season of The Golden Bachelor ASAP," a person commented.

Other fans of the ABC show were in awe of Velma's personality.

"Okay so Sarafiena’s mom is the cutest thing ever," a fan wrote.

"Sarafiena’s mom is the best," one user posted.

"“When I saw the kiss I turned away for a little bit and then I laughed” Sarafiena clocked by her own mother I’m dead," a person reacted.

"Sarafiena grew on me fr. Her mom is a cutie pie too," another netizen commented.

"I have a really big heart" — The Bachelor star Sarafiena on wanting to get married

After taking on the hot seat, Sarafiena set the record straight regarding her feud with Zoe. Earlier in the series, she had criticized Zoe's dress, calling it the "shortest dress" she had ever seen. During the Tell All segment, The Bachelor star took responsibility for her comment and apologized, admitting it was "quite possibly the worst thing" she had said to anyone.

Sarafiena added that the cast should go easy on Zoe because she was a "very misunderstood person." She then spoke about her time on the show, saying she wanted to find her perfect match and get married soon.

"I have a really big heart, and I feel like a lot of people don't see that," she expressed.

Sarafiena wondered if she could not express herself in the "right ways." Regardless, she said she loved "so hard" and hoped to find someone who would see that in her.

Later in the episode, Sarafiena engaged in a heated argument with co-star Carolina, calling her out for having a "not positive" attitude on their group date in Scotland.

The Bachelor season 29 airs every Monday at 8 pm ET exclusively on ABC.

