"The APPLAUSE" — The Bachelor fans react to Carolina walking off stage during The Women Tell All

The Bachelor season 29 aired a new episode on March 10, 2025. The segment saw 15 eliminated contestants reunite to join host Jesse Palmer and the bachelor Grant Ellis to reflect on their experience on the show and address unresolved issues in a The Women Tell All special. As tensions escalated, one participant walked off stage.

Carolina stormed off set in tears after having an altercation with co-star Dina. The pair had supposedly made amends on the show and agreed to move past their differences. However, their post-show social media feud surfaced again during the special. Dina confessed that she regretted going to Grant and vouching for Carolina, saying:

"I bought you a week in Madrid when you were supposed to go home."

The Bachelor star further stated that her video about defending Carolina was merely a tease for the upcoming episode. Consequently, when she saw Carolina threaten to release screenshots of their conversation, she was upset. Carolina refused to accept Dina's explanation. After going back and forth for a while, Carolina stepped off stage during a commercial break to compose herself.

The Bachelor fans took to X to comment on Carolina's walk off. While many criticized her for leaving only to return later, some sympathized with her, saying she was not given a chance to explain herself.

A fan of The Bachelor comments on Carolina walking off set (Image via X/@appleswithash)

"The APPLAUSE when Carolina walked off crying oh my goddd bachelor nation is MESSY," a fan wrote.

"wtf is carolina walking off the stage crying for? I've never seen someone crave more attention in my life," another fan commented.

"Everyone applauding while Carolina leaves the stage crying," a netizen tweeted.

Many fans of The Bachelor called Carolina "immature" for leaving the stage and then returning later.

"How is Carolina storming off the stage crying after she just screamed at every woman there for the past 20 min telling them that they’re wrong???" a user reacted.

"Carolina is the WORST omg! Acting super immature and being aggressive with all the girls then crying and walking off," a person commented.

"Carolina leaving the scene crying AGAIN, girl please just agree to disagree that you didn’t know what you signed up for and you weren’t there to make friends," another fan wrote.

"Here comes the queen Carolina walking back in when the attention is on another girl," one user posted.

However, some fans of The Bachelor defended Carolina, calling out the behavior of her co-stars.

"Hot take but I felt bad for Carolina when she walked out crying. I got so sad for her!" a person reacted.

"It's really weird how hard these women and the audience are on Carolina now knowing that she's got a disability. Oh my God, she walked offstage, so? She's stressed out and wants to calm down," another netizen commented.

The Bachelor season 29: Carolina is criticized for not taking accountability on the show

During The Bachelor: The Women Tell All, Rose opened up about her feud with Carolina, sharing that the latter had asked her for information about Grant. It was only then that she made the alleged comment, "I was thinking about you when I was dancing with Carolina."

"At the end of the conversation we were laughing and giggling... There was no part of me that thought she was upset about what I had told her," she continued.

Before Carolina could defend her actions, her co-stars cornered her and criticized her for conveying the comment to Grant after securing a rose from him. They called out her timing and accused her of using all of Grant's one-on-one time for herself.

After some back and forth, Carolina explained that when she told Grant about Rose's comment, she asked him not to fret over it, but her co-stars refused to believe her. One thing led to another and Carolina found herself battling against Dina regarding their social media feud. After exiting the set for a moment, The Bachelor star returned and took the hot seat with Jesse.

While she opened up about her struggles with epilepsy disorder and her connection with Grant, her castmates criticized her for not taking accountability for her actions.

"I've owned up to everything, I never went below the belt, I never punched down on anyone and somehow all of the hate is on me, and no one else has taken accountability," Carolina responded.

Dina claimed that Carolina did not know what accountability meant and hoped Grant would step out and own up to his actions during the Rose drama. Soon after, Grant arrived and stated that Carolina's "vibes" indicated she was displeased to be on a group date. The cast members agreed, saying Carolina's overall mood was "negative."

The Bachelor airs every Monday at 8 pm ET exclusively on ABC.

