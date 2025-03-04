“Best support system”- The Bachelor fans react to Juliana’s big family whom Grant met during Hometowns

The Bachelor season 29 made it to its episode 6 on March 3. The episode centered around Grant Ellis' Hometown dates. He went to the hometowns of the four remaining bachelorettes, namely, Juliana, Litia, Zoe, and Dina, and met with their friends and family.

After the dates, Grant let Dina go, reducing his final choice of ladies to three, who would attend the Fantasy Suites date the following week.

On a date with Juliana, Grant went to her Hometown, Newton, Massachusetts. The duo took a pizza-making class at a pizzeria located near Juliana's house.

After the pizza date, the two went to Juliana's house to meet her Italian family. A few dozen family and friends showed up for Juliana's Hometowns date, something that wasn't a usual occurrence on the show.

Juliana's dad mentioned that they were Italian, implying that they had a big family circle. Grant, on the other hand, was seen chatting with a few people. Juliana's dad told him that they were concerned about Juliana because they had seen her heartbroken in the past.

Fans of The Bachelor came to X to react to the astonishing number of members in Juliana's family.

"Now that’s a family; Juliana - you have the best support system," a fan said.

The Tweet above (Image via X/@Maryy_Kathryn)

"Is it really necessary for Grant to meet all of those people? Sounds like Juliana's family and friends just wanted to be on TV," said another.

"Juliana. That is wayyy too many family and friends to invite! Grant is gonna roll up to this," added a third.

"Sorry this is ridiculous...Julianna having 40 people there is so over the top and annoying...," commented another.

Some fans of The Bachelor also praised the presence of these many family members of Juliana on her date.

"After seeing Juliana's hometown date everyone else should pack their bags. The validation from dad was beautiful. What a loving family she has. Blessings all around," an X user wrote.

"Grant while he’s hearing Juliana ramble 50 family members he’s meeting tonight," another user wrote.

"Hey, I know everyone's falling in love and stuff, but how do I interject to get an invite to Juliana's next family party? They seem like such a good time," commented one.

"I can’t lie, this a beautiful family reunion. Juliana is surrounded by so much love, and it shows," wrote one.

Other Hometown dates that Grant had on The Bachelor season 29 episode 6

For his Hometowns date with Zoe on The Bachelor, Grant went to New York to meet her sister, aunt, uncle, and some of their friends. On their date, Zoe and Grant did a photoshoot, where they shot proposal, engagement, and wedding-themed pictures.

After the photoshoot, when it was time for Grant to meet her family, Zoe revealed that she had severed ties with her adoptive parents, so Grant wouldn't be meeting them.

She said:

"The door’s open for them, but at this point in my life they’re not in it."

Grant told her family that Zoe's vulnerability was all that he needed to see to feel a connection with her and added that he was unphased by the absence of Zoe's parents. On his date with Litia, on the other hand, many people showed up, just like on his date with Juliana.

Here, the duo went for horseback riding first because Litia's family was located in Wyoming.

On their The Bachelor date, Grant spent time with her family members over food, games, and conversations. At the end of the date, Litia told Grant that she was falling for him. On his Hometowns date with Dina, Grant went to Chicago, Illinois.

Her family didn't approve of Grant dating multiple women, so they didn't meet Grant. Instead, he and Dina went to Jack’s Pumpkin Pop-Up and met some of her friends, yet she didn't get the rose at the end of the episode.

New episodes of The Bachelor season 29, come out on Mondays, at 8 pm ET, on ABC.

