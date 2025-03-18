"Production ate down" — The Bachelor fans react to Kaity Biggar advising Litia before the overnight date

Season 29 of The Bachelor saw season 27 winner, Kaity Biggar, visit Litia to give her a pep talk as she prepared for her Fantasy Suite date with Grant. The episode, which was released on March 17, 2025, showcased Kaity reminiscing about her Fantasy Suit experience with Zach Shallcross, encouraging Litia to have deep conversations with her partner in the absence of the cameras.

Ad

Litia, the last person to go on an overnight date with Grant, worried about the bachelor's closeness with the other women — Juliana and Zoe. She feared Grant might become intimate with them, making her apprehensive about her own date. Kaity, whose date was also the last, told Litia she had similar concerns and added that Zach broke his word by getting intimate with her co-star, Gabi Elnicki.

"Thirty minutes into our date, he tells me that he got intimate with another woman. It's just, like, hit me like a ton of bricks," Kaity said.

Ad

Trending

As a result, she advised Litia to get to know Grant without the lights and cameras and to have "raw, candid conversations." She also told Litia to explicitly inform Grant if she did not want to hear anything about his other dates. Litia took Kaity's advice and asked Grant not to share details about his previous dates.

The Bachelor fans took to X to comment on Kaity's advice. While many appreciated her advice, others were surprised to see a season winner paired with Litia.

Ad

A fan of The Bachelor reacts to Kaity advising Litia (Image via X/@offkeyondrecord)

"litia got kaity??? oh, production ate down that choice. they knew what they were doing!" a fan wrote.

Ad

"Katie's advice really was useful for Litia," another fan commented.

"Kaity gave such good advice tbh, i’m totally with her on not wanting to heat about the other dates and focus on your own relationship," a netizen tweeted.

Many fans of The Bachelor praised Kaity for advising Litia.

"kaity actually giving advice," a user reacted.

"Kaity becoming a mentor to the girls makes me so happy," a person commented.

Ad

"Katie and Litia meeting up makes sense. It is interesting how they made similar pairings in terms of the women meeting up with those that had similar experiences," another fan wrote.

"Some of the best advice all season from Kaity," one user posted.

Other fans of the ABC show said:

"The best fantasy suite advice giver award goes to Kaity," a person reacted.

Ad

"Kaity being the one to come and chat with Litia is very telling," another netizen commented.

"Physical intimacy is not something I think I'm ready for" — The Bachelor star Litia opens up about her Fantasy Suite date

Ad

Litia and Grant started their date by going ziplining. Soon after, they settled in a more private setting to discuss the status of their relationship. During their conversation, Grant revealed that he had previously asked Litia's family if she would ever be willing to relocate someplace other than Utah.

Hearing that, Litia answered in the affirmative, which pleased the bachelor since he wanted to be closer to his father in New Jersey as he underwent his recovery journey. However, as their date inched closer to the Fantasy Suite, Litia said:

Ad

"Physical intimacy is not something I think I'm ready for... I'm just worried about how he'll react."

Ad

Later in the episode, as The Bachelor pair enjoyed a romantic dinner, Litia revealed she wanted to start building a family in the next two years. However, she believed that the "most important" aspect of a marriage was a "solid foundation."

Soon after, she took Kaity's advice and requested Grant not to discuss his previous dates. The bachelor obliged. However, when the time came to head to the Suite, Litia told Grant that s*x was "not on the table" for her. She explained she made the choice to protect her peace. Grant respected her decision and later confessed that he loved her.

Ad

Stream episodes of The Bachelor exclusively on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback