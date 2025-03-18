"We ride at dawn" — The Bachelor fans react to Juliana getting emotional talking about her ex-partner's infidelity

The Bachelor Season 29 returned with a new episode on March 17, 2025. It saw Grant and his final three — Juliana, Zoe, and Litia — head to the Dominican Republic for their overnight dates in the Fantasy Suite. The ladies utilized the time to get to know Grant better and strengthen their relationships. Juliana mustered the courage to open up about her ex-partner's infidelity and how it impacted her.

"I'm a little broken and I'm still working to fix myself," Juliana said.

Juliana got emotional recalling her past relationship, in which she was cheated on "time and time again" for six to seven years. She added that it left a lasting impression on her, inhibiting her from opening up and accepting new relationships without feeling apprehensive. Juliana mentioned that her ex-partner's affairs made her question her identity and feel small.

A teary-eyed Grant comforted Juliana, reassuring her that he valued her. While he applauded her for expressing her vulnerabilities, Juliana was pleased she could open up to him.

The Bachelor fans took to X to comment on Juliana's confession. While many sympathized with her, some felt otherwise.

A fan of The Bachelor comments on Juliana's confession (Image via X/@appleswithash)

"No because TELL ME who Juliana’s ex is that hurt her this bad….we ride at dawn," a fan wrote.

"bachelor nation cursing the m*n who cheated on Juliana for 7 years," another fan commented.

"it’s makes me sad seeing Juliana cry. Like girl stop it right now, you are the prize!!! Juliana for Bachelorette???" a netizen tweeted.

While many fans of The Bachelor sympathized with Juliana, some questioned her decision to discuss a past relationship while on a date with Grant.

"Julianna is always talking about her last relationship. Red flag," a user reacted.

"I’ll never know why women who struggle with past relationships due to men cheating etc. come on a show like this??? Like how is that helping you? Go to therapy. Julianna still needs to heal before getting engaged," a person commented.

"literally every time juliana is on the screen it feels so fake like she’s putting on an act i feel like she doesn’t even like him specifically just the idea of being wanted," another fan wrote.

"Some men will never know how much they broke some women. My heart breaks for Juliana and I’m so proud of her for sharing this with Grant. Whether it works for them or not, it was beyond therapeutic for her to do that. Also 12 bazillion middle fingers to her loser ex," one user posted.

Other fans of The Bachelor praised Grant for comforting Juliana.

"Ok Grant crying with Juliana? I love a man that does second-hand crying," a person reacted.

"Grant creating a safe space to let Juliana be vulnerable like," another netizen commented.

"Minimized in somebody's life" — The Bachelor star Juliana opens up to Grant about her past relationship

Before leaving for her overnight date with Grant, Juliana sat down with The Bachelor Season 28 contestant, Daisy Kent, and told her why she hesitated to let people in.

"The last time I was in a long-term relationship, there was, like, infidelity. It really made me so nervous to let people in," Juliana explained.

Daisy calmed Juliana and reminisced about her own Fantasy Suite experience with bachelor, Joey Graziadei. She explained that the overnight date helped her open up to Joey without inhibitions and get closer to him. Daisy claimed it "changed everything" for her and added that she did not regret "a thing."

Soon after, Juliana went off-roading with Grant. As their adventurous ride ended, she told the bachelor he had "all the characteristics" she wanted in her forever partner. However, it was "scary" to watch him date other women. Grant assured Juliana that he thought about her "a lot" while admitting to feeling scared himself.

As their date continued, Juliana opened up about her past relationship and her experience with infidelity. She confessed it "did a lot of damage" to her and continued:

"It's such a challenge to go from feeling, like, so minimized in somebody's life. That just scr*wed me up so bad."

An emotional Grant assured Juliana that "everybody's broken up" and added that some parts of him were broken too. However, he believed love could fix that.

"I'm scared of getting hurt, too, but I'm not scared to take the lead," he said.

Toward the end of the episode, Grant advanced Litia and Juliana to the finale of the show and sent Zoe packing.

The Bachelor releases new episodes every Monday only on ABC.

