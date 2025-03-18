“Crazy work”- The Bachelor fans react to Grant honestly confessing his love for Litia

The Bachelor season 29, episode 7, aired on March 17, focusing on the Fantasy Suite dates with finalists Zoe, Litia, and Juliana. Grant spent the night with all three women, deepening their connections.

Grant and Litia's strong connection continued in episode 7. While she was uncomfortable with him being with others due to her religious beliefs, he respected her decision. They went on an adventure date, where they ziplined and faced Litia's fears. At the end of the date, Grant confessed his love for her, and she reciprocated. She was the only finalist to receive an "I love you" from him, and he called her a "once-in-a-lifetime woman."

Fans of The Bachelor came to X to react to this growing chemistry between the two.

"Calling Juliana your girlfriend but telling Litia “I love you” is crazy work," a fan said.

Here the fan referred to the fact that Grant called Juliana his girlfriend in the same episode, yet told Litia he loved her.

"Grant saying I love you to Litia then saying he MAY be falling in love with someone else and that’s holding him back is WILD," said another.

Here the fan meant that it was "wild" for Grant to be confessing his love for Litia while falling for Juliana at the same time.

"'Do I pick Litia now or keep going.' If I was Julianna and he picked me at the end and I HEARD THAT?! Done," added a third.

"Litia not sleeping with Grant has much more to do with her being Mormon than "other girls in the equation." Plus, Grant did say he’s been celibate for a year, so I doubt that he slept with Juliana and Zoe. They both said they loved each other, commented one.

Some fans of The Bachelor believed that if Grant ended up choosing another lady to be his fiancé, it would be heartbreaking for her to hear Grant's words for Litia.

"If he didn’t pick Litia, I know whoever he chose is SICK to the stomach watching this episode. He called this woman 'once in a lifetime'," an X user wrote.

"Wait Grant just told Litia he loves her and she said it back...how is he so confused at the end?" another user wrote.

"Let me get this straight… we are swapping favorite colors with Zoe and I love yous with Litia," commented one.

"Litia said “s*x”… ABSOLUTELY NOT & Grant followed up with the I love you… OOP," wrote one.

What happened on Grant's date with Litia on The Bachelor season 29 episode 7?

On her The Bachelor hometown date, Litia expressed concerns over Grant sleeping with the other women on the Fantasy Suites and clarified that she didn't want to sleep with him either. In episode 7, she was counseled by Kaity Biggar, who was Zack Shallcross' now fiancé.

She dealt with something similar in her Fantasy Suites because Zach made it amply clear that he wasn't going to sleep with anyone, yet ended up sleeping with one candidate before proposing to Kaity in The Bachelor finale. She told Litia that she was heartbroken to find out what happened, but she remained hell-bent on her love for him and decided to give her full attention to Zach.

Litia was relieved to learn from Kaity the importance of setting boundaries for oneself. She then went on a date with Grant, after which she told him she would happily move from her hometown, Utah if they got engaged. She also opened up about her concerns about him sleeping with the other women. He reassured her by confessing his love for her.

New episodes of The Bachelor season 29 come out on ABC at 8 pm ET on Mondays.

