“IN FOR A SURPRISE”- The Bachelor fans react to Litia’s disapproval of Grant sleeping with other women in Fantasy Suites

The Bachelor season 29, episode 6, released on March 3, featured Grant Ellis’ Hometown dates with Litia, Juliana, Zoe, and Dina. After visiting their families, Dina was eliminated at the rose ceremony, and the remaining three moved on to the Fantasy Suites. During Litia’s Hometown date in Star Valley, Wyoming, Grant met her family, played games, and enjoyed food and conversations.

Ad

Litia told the cameras that she would be mad if Grant slept with the other women during the Fantasy Suites date. A part of the reason she mentioned was that she had never been intimate with anyone and wished the same from her significant other.

However, known to all that the Fantasy Suites are specifically included on the show for The Bachelor/Bachelorette to check their physical intimacy with the top contenders before they make the big decision. Now it is for the fans to see how Litia would react to Grant spending that time with Zoe and Juliana in the suite.

Ad

Trending

While the Fantasy Suites are to be covered next week, fans of The Bachelor came to X to react to Litia's reaction to them.

"Litia- "I'm not comfortable with Grant having s*x with girls in Fantasy Suites I mean I'm not having s*x with him." LMAO OH GRANT BOUT TO BE IN FOR A SURPRISE NEXT WEEK LMAO," a fan said.

Ad

The Tweet above (Image via X/@PrimeCrystalGem)

"This is interesting…we already know not every couple sleeps together during Fantasy Suites. Litia shouldn’t be worried about that," said another fan.

Ad

"My love for Litia growing just for her to hint at some ultimatum fantasy suite nonsense," added a third.

"WAIT! If Litia is a true Mormon, does that mean she’s never had S*X??? how will fantasy suites go??? Oh my…," commented one.

Some fans of The Bachelor criticized Litia for coming to the show despite knowing that the Fantasy Suites were going to be a part of it.

Ad

"Litia girl, have you not watched the bachelor/bachelorette before?? You know what can potentially happen in the Fantasy Suites!" an X user wrote.

"Then why is she on a show when the majority of the women do," another user wrote.

"Litia is NOT going to be okay if she makes it to Fantasy Suites and he is intimate with another woman oh God," commented one.

Ad

"Litia is afraid Grant will sleep with other women while she remains abstinent? I have a fear……..," wrote one.

Other Hometowns that Grant visited on The Bachelor season 29, episode 6

Ad

For Juliana’s Hometown date, Grant visited Newton, Massachusetts, where they took a pizza-making class before meeting her family. Her father expressed concerns about Juliana getting hurt. In New York City, Grant and Zoe did a photoshoot simulating their proposal and wedding before meeting her aunt, uncle, and sister, as she was estranged from her adoptive parents.

Ad

Grant told her people that he was unphased by Zoe's no contact with her adoptive parents and told them he would support her every decision. For his date with Dina, Grant went to Chicago, Illinois.

Dina shared that her family wasn't okay with Grant dating multiple women at the same time, so they disapproved of him. The duo went to a restaurant to meet Dina's friends instead. But Grant was disappointed with her parents' denial, so he eliminated her.

Ad

New episodes of The Bachelor, season 29, come out on Mondays at 8 pm ET on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback