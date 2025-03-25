"She’s the one"— The Bachelor fans react to Juliana telling Grant she loves him in the finale

The Bachelor season 29 aired its finale this week on Monday, March 24, 2025. During the segment, one of Grant's final two women, Juliana and Litia met the eligible bachelor's family. After the meeting, Juliana and Grant spoke about how they felt about each other and the female cast member opened up about a revelation she had.

Juliana told Grant that for a while she had debated how she would know that she loved him and said that by meeting his family, she realized she knew all along.

Fans of The Bachelor reacted to the segment online and praised Juliana's declaration of love. One person wrote on X:

"The fact that Grant was waiting on Juliana to say she loved him…and was relieved when she did. She’s the one."

Netizens react to Juliana telling Grant she loved him (Image via X/@ThePMDiaries)

"I actually love Grant giving Juliana the grace to not be able to say she’s in love yet. Empathetic king," a fan connected.

"In the end Juliana is better for Grant. Litia and Grant aren’t on the same page for all the important things (religion & kids..) I know y’all love Litia but Litia deserves someone who’s ready for what she’s ready for," a tweet read.

Fans of The Bachelor season 29 felt Grant would pick Juliana over Litia:

"Yeah it’s a wrap lmfao. Grant’s face SCREAMS he’s more in love with Juliana," a person wrote.

"I don’t see Juliana being guarded as not being genuine...I think she does love him & she’s protecting her feelings because there is another woman. Litia saying all the right things is more of red flag to me," a fan commented.

"i was team grant and juliana from day 1 but damn this is either her saying i love you in the next couple minutes or she doesn’t and it will be a hot mess," a tweet read.

Fans of The Bachelor season 29 further said:

"Juliana is so in love... you can see it in her eyes. She is so scared to be hurt," a person wrote.

"After watching Grant’s Fantasy Suite date with Litia, if he actually picks Juliana I would be pissed if I was her. He flat out told the Litia that he’s in love with her ON CAMERA. There’s no coming back from that," a fan commented.

"I love you too"— Juliana declares her love for Grant during the season finale of The Bachelor

In the season finale of Gant Ellis' The Bachelor, Juliana met the eligible bachelor's family. He told the cameras that he needed to see if the female cast member was ready for love while Juliana worried about not being sure how she felt about him.

When she met the Grant's mother, Renee, the latter asked if she loved her son. The Bachelor season 29 cast member told her potential mother-in-law that she and Grant had not told each other they loved each other and explained that she had been holding back.

Renee further questioned Juliana about her and Grant's future together and the female cast member noted that she viewed getting engaged as "forever." She added that Grant was someone she saw herself being in love with. However, Renee opened up to her son about her concerns regarding Juliana.

However, later in the episode, Juliana opened up to Grant about her feelings and declared her love for him. She told The Bachelor season 29 star that she realized after meeting his family that there wasn't going to be one particular moment after which, she would realize that she loved him.

She told Grant she believed she had known all along that she loved him and admitted that she wanted it to be them at the end of the show.

"I love you too," Juliana said.

Fans online reacted to Juliana and telling Grant she loved him for the first time online and praised their connection.

Episodes of The Bachelor season 29 can be streamed on Hulu.

