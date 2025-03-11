The Bachelor season 29 episode 7 recap: Grant’s past relationships take center stage at the Women Tell All

The Women Tell All episode of The Bachelor Season 29 aired on March 10, 2025. The episode provided a platform for Grant Ellis and his former contestants to address past conflicts, clarify unresolved issues, and reflect on their experiences. It focused on Grant’s journey leading up to the final two episodes, with particular attention to his past relationships.

Ad

The discussion included former contestants expressing their perspectives on their time with Grant Ellis, revisiting season-long disputes, and offering insights into the challenges.

The Bachelor season 29 contestants return for the Women Tell All special

The reunion featured discussions about conflicts, emotional moments, and contestants' journeys. The 15 women in attendance were Alexe, Alli Jo, Allyshia, Bailey, Beverly, Carolina, Chloie, Dina, Ella, J’Nae, Natalie, Parisa, Rose, Sarafiena, and Vicky.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Carolina Quixano, a contestant frequently at the center of controversy, was a primary focus. Several women questioned her role in conflicts, leading to tense exchanges. The host, Jesse Palmer, acknowledged the complexity of the disputes, stating additional time would have been needed to address everything.

Carolina responded by revisiting her connection with Grant Ellis, sharing that she struggled with opening up about her epilepsy. She also questioned whether Grant would acknowledge his role in certain conflicts. The discussion resulted in an emotional moment where Carolina briefly left the stage before returning to continue the conversation.

Ad

Contestants reflect on their experiences

The Bachelor episode also featured contestants addressing their actions. Sarafiena Watkins revisited a comment she made about Zoe McGrady’s appearance. She expressed regret and stated that Zoe was "a very misunderstood person" before sharing her personal journey and hopes for the future.

Ad

Jesse Palmer introduced a video message from Sarafiena’s mother, who offered encouragement. Dina Lupancu discussed her departure after Hometown Week. She explained that her family had differing opinions on her participation, leading her to introduce Grant to her friends instead.

She stated that while half of her family was okay with it, the others, especially her brothers, "were not okay." Dina acknowledged that in retrospect, she had some regret over her decision, as it influenced how her relationship with Grant progressed.

Ad

Grant responds to contestants’ questions

Grant later joined the stage to address questions. The Bachelor star reassured Dina that her family’s absence was not the deciding factor in his decision, stating that he was just looking for "what was best for [him]."

Ad

He also discussed his relationship with Carolina, stating that their connection ended as his relationships with other contestants advanced. He clarified that it was not due to any specific issue with Carolina as a person but rather a result of his evolving feelings throughout the process.

When Carolina asked about comments he had made regarding her behavior, Grant clarified that it was based on what he noticed.

"When you’re on a group date setting, you can kind of tell by what the vibes are, and if people are happy to be there and they’re excited, but if there’s something there that is not that is negative, that’s what I noticed," he added.

Ad

The Bachelor Women Tell All special concluded with lighthearted moments, including Grant's participation in a game with Jesse Palmer and teasing upcoming Bachelor in Paradise casting announcements. Jesse also introduced a preview of the final episodes, stating that there had never been a Bachelor who had "such a difficult time making his final decision."

The Bachelor's Fantasy Suite Week airs Monday, March 17, 2025, on ABC, with the season finale following on Monday, March 24, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback