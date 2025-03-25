Who is The Bachelor's winner Juliana Pasquarosa? Age, profession, and more

Juliana Pasquarosa, the 28-year-old marketing manager from Newton, Massachusetts, received the final rose and engagement ring from Grant Ellis on March 24, 2025, during The Bachelor season 29 finale. The Boston native works at her family's La Beautique Salon. She graduated from Lasell College in 2018 with a marketing degree.

Ellis, a 31-year-old former professional basketball player, chose Pasquarosa over finalist Litia Garr during the Dominican Republic proposal. The couple announced plans to live in Boston, with Ellis maintaining his Houston residence while establishing their new home in Massachusetts. Their immediate plans include apartment hunting once Pasquarosa returns to work, followed by a future wedding in Italy.

They met during The Bachelor's first night, where Pasquarosa impressed Ellis with her piano skills. It led to a connection that grew throughout the season through various dates, including an ATV excursion and meaningful conversations in tropical settings.

Born and raised in Newton, Massachusetts, Pasquarosa maintains strong ties to her Italian heritage and family traditions, per Cincinnati.com. The Bachelor star academic path included initial studies at the University of Alabama from 2014 to 2016, followed by a transfer to Lasell College.

She completed her marketing degree in 2018, leading to her current role managing marketing operations at La Beautique Salon, her family's established business.

As per Complex, Pasquarosa had opened up on the show about her previous relationship that ended due to infidelity. She credited her family's support system for helping her move forward during this challenging period.

"I was in a relationship for a pretty long time and I was cheated on a lot and that brought me to a really dark place mentally... My family really picked me up and helped me get through it," she said.

In professional settings, Pasquarosa balances her marketing expertise with creative vision, contributing to her family's business growth while maintaining authentic connections with clients and staff.

At home, Juliana spends time with her dog, Charlie, who will play a key role in the couple's future as they merge their households. On her salon's website, Pasquarosa mentions her tendency to sometimes cancel plans for quiet evenings at home with her dog.

The Bachelor journey highlights

Juliana Pasquarosa's time on The Bachelor featured several memorable moments that shaped her relationship with Ellis. Their initial connection formed during the first night when she demonstrated her musical talent at the piano.

Throughout the season, their relationship deepened through various experiences. The March 24 finale showcased Ellis's final decision after both women met his family. Ellis, 31, ended his relationship with Garr before meeting Pasquarosa for the proposal. During the emotional moment, Ellis expressed his appreciation for their friendship and promised to support Pasquarosa through life's challenges.

The proposal featured a distinctive three-diamond ring, symbolizing their connection. When Ellis asked the crucial question, Pasquarosa responded with multiple enthusiastic affirmations while showing visible emotion. The couple later appeared on the After the Final Rose special, discussing their plans and living situation.

Future plans with Grant

The Bachelor couple's immediate future centers on establishing their shared life in Boston. According to PEOPLE Magazine, Ellis will maintain his Houston residence while creating a home base in Massachusetts with Pasquarosa. Their first priority involves finding an apartment that suits both their needs once Pasquarosa returns to her regular work schedule at La Beautique Salon.

The pair plans to incorporate family dinners and local experiences into their routine. Pasquarosa specifically has plans to take Ellis to her favorite restaurant, Olivia's Bistro, for mushroom tagliatelle and red wine. Their families have already begun connecting through phone calls and FaceTime sessions, laying the groundwork for future gatherings.

Speaking to PEOPLE Magazine, Ellis noted the connection between their fathers, who both worked in the car business, creating an immediate bond.

"I feel like her dad and my dad really clicked. They both worked in a car business, so they had a common ground. Obviously that's something that's not super deep, but it's a thing that bonded," he said.

The couple's next immediate challenge involves introducing their dogs to each other, with Pasquarosa acknowledging her dog Charlie's selective nature with both people and other dogs.

For more updates, The Bachelor fans can follow Juliana Pasquarosa on Instagram @julianapasquarosa.

