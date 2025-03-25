"I want to choose you right back" — Juliana accepts Grant’s proposal in The Bachelor season 29 finale

The Bachelor season 29 finale aired on March 24, 2025, with Grant Ellis making his final choice between Juliana Pasquarosa and Litia Garr. After weeks of travel, dates, and conversations, Grant met his family and reflected on both relationships. He described the choice as difficult and said he had strong feelings for both women.

On the day of the final rose ceremony, Grant proposed to Juliana. She accepted it and expressed her feelings:

“I feel like you’re gonna choose me forever and I want to choose you right back. I just feel so happy,” she added.

Earlier in the episode, both finalists met Grant’s parents and sister, who offered their thoughts. Grant also had one-on-one dates with each contestant. After taking time to reflect, he decided to move forward with Juliana and end his journey with a proposal.

As the finale of The Bachelor began, Grant told the host Jesse Palmer that he knew what he wanted but it had "been back and forth" and hard for him to decide. He welcomed Juliana and Litia to meet his family, and each had time to speak with his parents and sister. His family asked questions about intentions, values, and long-term compatibility. They gave their opinions to help him make a choice.

Following the family meetings, Grant went on dates with both women. He shared his feelings in a confessional:

“I went to bed last night thinking I knew what I wanted, but I woke up and I realized I still don’t."

Grant also spoke with his father again, trying to gather his thoughts. At the rose ceremony, Grant expressed his feelings for Juliana.

“When you’re going through the toughest times of your life, I want you to know that you don’t have to go through it alone. I’ll be there for you as your man, as your friend, as your partner,” he told her.

Juliana accepted his proposal and the couple hugged each other in The Bachelor finale.

Litia exits the show and later shares her thoughts on stage

After the proposal, Litia spoke briefly with Grant before leaving. She said she felt confused and upset by the way things ended. She mentioned that she was confused, sad, and mad before walking away. Grant tried to explain that it had not been an easy choice, but Litia kept her response short.

Later, during the After the Final Rose segment in The Bachelor, Litia sat down with Grant and addressed how the final days made her feel. She asked whether he had been honest about his uncertainty. Grant apologized and said he had not intended to hurt her.

“I know that I deserve someone waking up one morning and knowing without a shadow of a doubt that they’re gonna choose me. I think every woman deserves that,” Litia told Grant.

The rest of the segment focused on the newly engaged couple. Grant and Juliana appeared on stage and shared how things had been since filming ended.

“I’m very happy with what I did, and if I could do it again, I would do the same thing,” Grant said.

The two said they would be taking things one step at a time and figuring out their next steps together outside the show.

Watch the finale episode of The Bachelor season 29 airing currently on ABC.

