The Bachelor season 29 finale recap: Did Grant get engaged or choose to walk away?

The Bachelor season 29 finale aired on March 24, 2025, on ABC. In this episode, Grant Ellis had to make the decision to choose between two finalists, Litia and Juliana. Over the nine-week season, Grant formed connections with both women. As the finale began, he remained uncertain.

"There has never been a Bachelor who has been more torn over the two final women at the end," Host Jesse Palmer shared.

Grant ultimately selected Juliana at the Proposal Platform and got engaged to her. However, this happened after a chat with Litia, who expressed disappointment and confusion over the shift in his behavior.

The episode also explored Grant’s conversations with his family, the emotional responses from both women, and how he handled the situation leading up to and following his choice.

Grant struggles with his decision in The Bachelor 29 finale

Grant Ellis first introduced Litia to his family. He explained that they shared common beliefs and goals. During the meeting, Litia said she saw a future with Grant and would be open to relocating. She also mentioned wanting to have children within two years. Grant told his father, Robert, that he would prefer to wait longer.

"If you love the person, don’t let one little issue stop the show," Robert said.

Later, Juliana met the family. When asked about her feelings, she shared:

"Grant and I have not told each other we love each other."

She explained that she was holding back because of the weight of these words. Juliana eventually told Grant she loved him after he said it first. She also said that an "engagement means forever" to her. Grant continued to feel unsure. He added that he went to bed last night thinking he knew what he wanted, but woke up and realized that he "still" couldn't figure out.

"Both women are on their way here right now. I really need to know which one to send first," Jesse Palmer told Grant.

The Bachelor star Grant made his final choice after another conversation with his father.

Grant's final choice and breakup with Litia

Grant ended his relationship with Litia at the Proposal Platform in The Bachelor finale. She expressed her feelings, saying that she loved him "so much." She believed they were about to get engaged.

"I love you very much, but I’m not your person," Grant said.

Litia asked when things changed and told Grant that the shift in direction was difficult to understand. She noted that his words throughout the season did not align with the final decision. Grant said he tried to do his best and added that he was "sorry."

In the live segment of The Bachelor, Litia mentioned that whenever she showed hesitation, Grant gave more assurance. She explained that he had given her a journal and often talked about a future together. Grant responded by saying he was not perfect and accepted responsibility. He added that he had not expected to feel unsure and admitted that he had spoken too early.

Litia said she wanted someone who was sure about the bond.

"I know I deserve someone [who knows] without a shadow of a doubt that they’re going to choose me," she shared.

Juliana joined Grant on stage and said that their whole journey’s felt a bit like a "fever dream." The couple got engaged and shared that they plan to move to Boston.

Watch the finale episode of The Bachelor season 29 currently streaming on ABC.

