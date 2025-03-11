The Bachelor star Grant Ellis shares his honest feelings about elimination decisions

The Bachelor season 29 lead Grant Ellis opened up about elimination decisions in an exclusive interview with People magazine on March 10, 2025. The conversation came after the airing of the Women Tell All special, where some contestants expressed feeling "blindsided" by their eliminations.

Ad

Ellis discussed the challenges of navigating relationships on the show, emphasizing his sincerity in offering reassurance and affection while staying true to his feelings.

"If we're dating, I'm going to reassure you, and I'm going to hold your hand. And if we're dating and that's where we're at, then we are going to share a kiss or something like that," he shared.

Ad

Trending

Contestants express feeling 'blindsided' in The Bachelor season 27

Ad

During the Women Tell All special in The Bachelor, contestants Dina and Serafeina voiced their surprise over being sent home after dates they believed had gone well. Carolina also addressed Ellis, mentioning that his words and actions did not seem aligned. Ellis responded by sharing his approach to the process, he said that he went in there with "all of his heart."

Grant Ellis acknowledged the emotional toll of the eliminations,

Ad

"I feel bad that people feel blindsided, it's not what I want. But I hope that we all learn from it, because I learned from the ladies of what I want." he shared.

Despite this, Grant Ellis said that his decisions were made with sincerity.

"I hope that they learn that they want somebody affectionate and that's loving. I hope that they got that from me," he shared.

Ad

He also reflected on his experience, noting that he learned about his own preferences and relationship expectations during the process.

Ellis reflects on his experience as the lead of The Bachelor

Ad

Grant Ellis admitted that stepping into the role of The Bachelor came with unexpected challenges. He shared that the journey was "a lot harder" than he thought it was going to be. Ellis shared that being fully invested in multiple relationships was emotionally demanding. He described himself as an "empath," which influenced how he connected with the women.

"I realized in real time and the weight of it, and I strive to be the best at everything I do. I made really good decisions, I made some bad decisions, but I led with my heart," he shared.

Ad

He added that he hoped viewers understood his intentions. As the finale approaches, Ellis acknowledged the difficulty in keeping the ending a secret.

"You're the lead of the show, and you undergo a lot of different opinions and criticism on how people feel you should have handled things," he said.

However, Ellis expressed confidence in his journey on The Bachelor. He shared that he thinks that it was going to "inspire people with how everything ended." Ellis said that everybody was different, but he was someone who was "emotional," and he believed that was a strength for him.

Ad

However, in situations where he was fully invested in different people, it became a lot. He added that from then on, he was a "one-woman man."

Catch the new episodes of The Bachelor airing every Monday at 8 pm ET on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback