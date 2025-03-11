“Reaching for content”- The Bachelor fans react to Grant competing in a Chubby Bunny contest

Episode 7 of The Bachelor, season 29, was released on March 10. Being the Women Tell All episode it was much awaited and had all the women of the season unite as the host Jesse Palmer called them to the hot seat to question them.

In the episode, Carolina, Dina, Sarafiena were called onto the stage, among others, as secrets poured in and apologies were made. Besides the women, Grant was also called along with his sister who made an appearance as well.

The host Jesse went on to play a game of Chubby Bunny with Grant, where they had to say the phrase with marshmallows stuffed in their mouths. The same game was featured in episode 3 of the season, where Grant played it with Parisa, who was participating in a similar contest alongside Chloe.

Fans of The Bachelor took notice and reacted to Grant and Jesse playing the game.

"Jesse and Grant doing a Chubby Bunny contest is reallllllyyyy reaching for content," a fan said.

More comments followed as fans poured in their reactions.

"Jesse and Grant doing the Chubby Bunny bit...with the nasty **s peeps too!!" said another.

"I'm not taking her for granted... if it weren't for Carolina, we would've gotten an hour-long chubby bunny tournament," added a third.

"Watching Grant and Jesse play Chubby Bunny after being told as a kid if I played I would choke and die," wrote one.

Some fans of The Bachelor found the challenge hilarious, while others thought it was a gimmick to add content to the episode.

"What should we do with the lead of our franchise on stage? Have him actually address things he said? Talk about his new single? Or checks notes play a game of chubby bunny?" an X user wrote.

"They really had to do this Chubby Bunny segment as an awkward filler?? Bring The Bachelorette back quick," another user wrote.

"First of all... wasn't it marshmallows that they used for Chubby Bunny? And second.. Jesse was 100% chewing the bunnies at the start," commented one.

"If I didn't alr have ick from Grant singing this Chubby Bunny showdown.... #TheBachelor @abc take him and Jessie off the tv," wrote one.

What else went down on The Bachelor season 29 Women Tell All?

Carolina was the first to come to the stage, and was left in tears after she was confronted about the drama with Dina that had been taking place on social media while the season was ongoing.

It was Sarafiena's turn to be on the hot seat next, and she chose to apologize to Zoe for commenting about her dress being too short in an earlier episode. She also added that Zoe was painted in a bad light during the season, adding that she was a decent person in real life.

When Dina arrived, she revealed that half of her family was against the show's procedure, while the other half was willing to support her. She added that these two halves were provoking, making her decide that Grant should meet her friends instead. She also called out Grant for not picking her just because he didn't meet her parents.

New episodes of The Bachelor season 29 come out on Mondays at 8 pm ET on ABC.

