“She lied”- The Bachelor fans react to Dina revealing that she kept her family from coming to the Hometowns

Episode 7 of The Bachelor season 29, was released on Monday, March 10, 2025. As the penultimate episode as well as the episode right after the Hometown dates, fans were eagerly awaiting to see what happened on episode 7. The episode documented the Women's Tell All, where they gathered to discuss their experience on the show and to resolve the conflicts they had with others.

Dina was the last participant to be eliminated and was sent home because her parents didn't go to meet Grant on their Hometown date. While he did meet her friends, he noted that not being able to meet her family, a family he would potentially be a part of if he and Dina got together, upset him.

At the time, Dina had told him that her family wasn't showing up because they were against her dating a man who was dating 25 women at the same time. However, during the Women's Tell All, she revealed that she was the one who had kept her family from meeting Grant.

She admitted that while half her family was okay with the process, the other half wasn't, creating polarizing views among them about the show and the situation. Dina said that this was why she took Grant to meet her friends instead of her family. She also told the host, Jesse, that she didn't regret her decision.

Fans of The Bachelor who watched the episode took to X to react to Dina's confession on the Women's Tell All.

"Dina upset that Grant lied to her meanwhile, she lied about being the reason her family didn't show up," a fan said.

"Uh Dina has no right to be mad that Grant didn't tell her directly he was upset he didn't meet her family when she just admitted to lying to him about the reason her family didn't meet him," said another.

"Dina's not gonna tell Grant that it was her decision to not include her family in the process after she just told us all??" added a third.

"Dina admits she didn't let Grant meet her family and now she's b**ching at him?" wrote one.

Other fans of The Bachelor said that Dina should "get off [your] high horse" for calling out Grant for eliminating her because he didn't meet her family.

"Dina, you can't even tell the truth about why your family didn't show up get off your high horse," an X user wrote.

"Grant lying saying not meeting her family wasn't the reason he sent Dina home and Dina lying ab her family deciding not to be there when it was her decision," another user wrote.

"So Dina lied about her family not wanting to meet Grant but thinks Grant is the weird one? Girl bye," commented one.

"Woah it was Dina who asked her family not to come? Wow that's unexpected, I understand her not wanting to make waves with her family but we couldn't get *anyone*?" wrote one.

What else went down on The Bachelor season 29 Women's Tell All?

Carolina, who left the show amidst her conflict with other cast members, was also present at The Bachelor Women's Tell All.

She was majorly hated by her cast members for stealing Grant for herself more often than not. However, after Jesse addressed Carolina's feud with the other ladies, he moved on to her online feud with Dina.

Dina said that she brought Carolina to Madrid with her on The Bachelor, only for her to walk off the show in the next episode. This made Carolina leave the stage in tears. She brought up her journey with epilepsy and said it was hard to share it on a public platform but was easy to share it with Grant, so she felt a special connection to him.

Sarafiena apologized to Zoe for commenting that her dress was too short. She stated that the cast members painted Zoe in a bad light on the show, but that wasn't the case.

Talking about her hopes of finding a potential partner, Sarafiena said she wanted someone who saw how much she loved them.

"I don’t know if I’m just not expressing myself in the right ways, but I love so hard, and I just I really want someone that sees that in me."

Grant was also called to The Bachelor hot seat, and he told Dina that her elimination had nothing to do with her, it was all about what he thought was the best for him.

He also addressed Carolina's elimination because she thought he let her go because of her conflicts with the other cast members. He stated that it had nothing to do with the fights, he was just growing a lot closer to the other ladies as compared to Carolina.

New episodes of The Bachelor season 29, come out on Mondays at 8 pm ET on ABC.

