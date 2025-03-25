"I think every woman deserves that" — Litia reacts to Grant’s decision in The Bachelor season 29 finale

The Bachelor season 29 finale aired on March 24, 2025, with Grant Ellis reaching the end of his journey. After meeting 25 participants and narrowing it down to two — Juliana Pasquarosa and Litia Garr — Grant faced a decision he said felt “impossible.”

Ad

In the final episode, both women met his parents and sister, who shared their thoughts with him. He also spent one last date with each of them before making his final choice.

Grant proposed to Juliana, and she accepted. Litia, however, left the show upset. During the final rose ceremony, she spoke to Grant about how she felt.

“I know that I deserve someone waking up one morning and knowing without a shadow of a doubt that they’re gonna choose me. I think every woman deserves that,” she shared.

Ad

Trending

Her words came after Grant apologized for how things ended and reflected the unresolved feelings from the process.

Litia questions Grant’s honesty after her exit in The Bachelor

Ad

While Juliana celebrated her engagement, Litia left the show hurt and confused. Before exiting, she told Grant that she felt misled. She expressed frustration about the lack of clarity in their final conversations.

“I just want to be clear that I’m confused and I’m sad… and I’m mad,” she said.

During their conversation on After the Final Rose, Litia asked Grant if he had ever been honest with himself about his feelings throughout the process. She questioned whether he had been clear enough with both women and shared that she felt unprepared for how things ended.

Ad

Grant listened and said that making the final decision had been difficult. He admitted to feeling unsure at times but said he tried to stay true to what he felt in the moment.

Ahead of the finale, Grant shared that breaking someone’s heart was the hardest part of the experience.

“I lead with my heart and I'm an emotional guy, so I did develop feelings and I didn't want to let people down,” he said.

Ad

Juliana accepts Grant’s proposal in The Bachelor season 29 finale

Ad

During the final moments of the finale episode of The Bachelor, Grant made his decision and proposed to Juliana.

“When you’re going through the toughest times of your life, I want you to know that you don’t have to go through it alone,” he expressed.

Grant then got down on one knee and asked Juliana to marry him. Juliana accepted the proposal and responded that she felt like he was going to choose her "forever" and she wanted to choose him "right back.” This ended the season with a proposal and a promise to move forward together.

Ad

Before making the final decision in The Bachelor, Grant had serious talks with his family. His sister Taylor and his parents shared their views on both women.

Even after his final dates, Grant seemed unsure. He described the choice as “impossible” and admitted the situation was emotionally difficult. Despite the back and forth, he said he followed his heart and moved forward with Juliana.

After the proposal, the couple appeared together on "After the Final Rose,' where they shared that they were happy with how things ended.

Ad

“I’m very happy with what I did, and if I could do it again, I would do the same thing,” Grant said.

Fans can watch the finale episode of The Bachelor season 29 currently streaming on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback