"My greatest fear is that I end up alone" — The Bachelor star Grant Ellis opens up to Joey Graziadei

In the March 3 episode of The Bachelor season 29, Grant Ellis sat down with former Bachelor Joey Graziadei to reflect on his journey. As the season nears its finale, Grant shared his concerns about the process and his "greatest fear."

"I am a little bit nervous, because my greatest fear is that I end up alone," he tells Joey.

With only four contestants remaining, Dina Lupancu, Juliana Pasquarosa, Zoe McGrady, and Litia Garr, Grant prepared to meet their families and make an important decision about who would move forward. The rose ceremony determined the three women who continued to the final stage of the show.

During their conversation, Grant opened up about the emotional toll of the experience, admitting that his feelings have developed "deeper" than he expected. He expressed uncertainty about whether love on reality TV can truly lead to a lasting relationship.

Grant discusses the emotional toll of The Bachelor journey with Joey

As their conversation continued in this episode of The Bachelor, Grant admitted that the process had been more intense than he had expected.

"It's been emotionally taxing. A hundred percent. I knew that I was gonna develop feelings, but I didn't expect them to be so deep," he said.

With only three spots left before the finale, Grant acknowledged the pressure of making the right choice. He expressed concerns about whether the relationships he had formed would last beyond the show. Joey listened and reassured him that feeling overwhelmed was normal at that stage.

Drawing from his own experience, he reminded Grant to trust himself while making decisions.

"I think the biggest thing is, take a beat when you feel something.Your words are gonna hold so much weight over this next couple of weeks," Joey advised.

Grant nodded, acknowledging that he had to consider not just his emotions but also the impact of his choices on the women still in the competition.

Joey shares advice on following intuition

During their discussion, Joey reflected on how he had navigated his own season of The Bachelor. He shared that trusting his instincts had played a major role in his decision-making process and ultimately led him to his fiancé, Kelsey Anderson.

"From being in your shoes, there is something to be said about like, a gut feeling. I really listened to that throughout my whole journey on the show," Joey told Grant.

Joey explained that while The Bachelor presented a unique environment, the emotions formed during the process were real. He encouraged Grant to focus on how he felt in each moment rather than overanalyzing every situation.

Joey recalled how, during his own season, he had moments of doubt but ultimately relied on his intuition to guide him toward making the best decisions.

Joey discussed how he made his final decision in an interview with TheWrap in March 2024.

"That day, as everyone can see, was so hard for me. What’s really important is to know that those emotions are real, and there’s a lot to uncover in that finale," he said.

Grant listened as Joey spoke, taking in the advice. With three roses left, he knew his next decision was important. As the rose ceremony approached, he focused on trusting his instincts to choose someone for the future.

New episodes of The Bachelor air every Monday on ABC.

