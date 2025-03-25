The Bachelor star Grant Ellis proposes to Juliana Pasquarosa with a bold 3-diamond ring symbolizing their bond

The Bachelor season 29 ended on March 24, 2025, with Grant Ellis proposing to Juliana Pasquarosa in the finale. The former basketball player was first introduced to audiences through The Bachelorette in 2024. He returned to the franchise in search of a second chance at love. This time, he found love with Juliana, choosing her over fellow finalist Litia Garr.

In an exclusive interview with People magazine, celebrity jeweler Neil Lane revealed the details behind the custom engagement ring Ellis selected. Lane, who has designed many rings for The Bachelor franchise, noted that this one was different.

"The ring just speaks to our relationship. It's funky, it's unique, it's fresh, but it also symbolizes love and commitment," Ellis said.

The ring featured three diamonds, including two bullet-shaped side stones and a central emerald-cut diamond, all totaling about 3.5 carats. It was set on a band made with a platinum top and a gold shank. Lane said Ellis took time to find the right ring.

Neil Lane shares the meaning behind the ring’s design chosen by The Bachelor star Grant

Neil Lane spoke about Grant's process in selecting the ring for his fiancé. He shared that the bachelor chose the ring because he felt it was "the one" for her. Juliana added that her fiancé “hit the nail on the head” with his choice.

The jeweler revealed he drew inspiration from 1920s and 1930s Art Deco designs, a common reference in his work. However, this ring took a slightly different direction. He added that he didn't use "any milgraining or little diamond work," stating that those sparkled a lot.

He also said that the arrangement of the diamonds reflected the idea of building and maintaining a relationship.

“The nuance is the structure of the relationship and how it needs to be constantly built and maintained. [Ellis and Pasquarosa] are a very powerful couple,” he shared.

According to Lane, Grant Ellis faced difficulty during the ring selection process. He looked at several options before choosing this one, believing it best matched Juliana’s personality. He described her to be "very bubbly, strong, compassionate and has a sense of style about herself." Neil shared that Grant was also looking at the style of the ring and the wearability of it.

Lane shared that he observed Ellis’s growing confidence in his relationship with Juliana throughout the season. He mentioned that Ellis realized Juliana was the one during their time in Spain.

Grant and Juliana reflect on the proposal and relationship

Grant Ellis confirmed that the engagement ring design felt right for Juliana, especially because she had hinted at wanting a gold ring before the proposal. Speaking to People magazine in March 2025, he said that the ring spoke to their relationship and symbolized love and commitment, adding that it was "possible to have both."

Ellis described the ring as representing the balance between style and meaning.

“Love doesn't look a certain way, so I feel like that's why I picked the most unique ring that I could,” he explained.

Grant's decision to choose a non-traditional design was tied to their shared connection and individuality. Juliana added that while the ring held meaning for her, it was the proposal itself that stood out as the more significant moment in The Bachelor finale.

She expressed that saying yes felt more exciting than putting the ring on her finger, as she was certain that Grant was the person she wanted to be with.

The Bachelor season 29 finale is currently streaming on ABC.

