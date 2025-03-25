"It was very uncomfortable" — The Bachelor’s Grant Ellis shares his honest take on emotional breakup in finale

The Bachelor season 29 came to a close on March 24, 2025, with Grant Ellis proposing to Juliana Pasquarosa in the final episode. The decision meant ending things with Litia Garr; a moment that Grant described as deeply challenging in an exclusive interview with Swooon on March 21, just days before the finale aired.

While reflecting on the conversation he had with Litia, Grant said,

“It was very uncomfortable, very uncomfortable.”

Although he had clarity about his choice by the end, he shared that breaking up with someone he cared about was not easy.

“Just mustering up the courage to tell somebody that you really care about that they’re not your first,” he added.

The finale episode of The Bachelor showed Grant delivering the news to Litia before proposing to Juliana. As he navigated both moments on the same day, he admitted to experiencing a range of emotions. Regardless, he stood by his approach, saying he was not nervous because he knew he had been genuine.

Ending things with Litia before proposing to Juliana in The Bachelor finale

The Bachelor finale showed the split between Grant and Litia just before he proposed to Juliana. In the interview before his final decision was revealed, Grant acknowledged that while he had clarity about his emotions, the breakup weighed heavily on him.

“It’s weird because it’s one of the happiest days of your life, but before you do that, you have to break up with somebody that you really care about. It’s definitely a weird twist of emotions,” he said.

He recalled the need to mentally prepare for the moment and described it as one of the most difficult parts of the journey. The segment showed Litia’s reaction as she received the news from Grant, who told her he was 'not her person.' In the interview, he said that although the moment was uncomfortable, it was necessary to move forward.

“It led to something that is happy,” Grant shared.

The decision came after weeks of forming bonds with both women. While viewers had speculated that Litia’s focus on faith and family planning might affect Grant’s choice, he did not elaborate on specific reasons behind his final decision. He shared that the focus remained on being honest and intentional with both women.

Moving forward after choosing one of the two women

Before The Bachelor finale aired, Grant reflected on how he handled the emotional final day and what lies ahead. Speaking about public reactions and the upcoming After the Final Rose segment, he said,

“I’m not nervous, just because I know I was the most genuine person I could be. I led with my heart.”

He explained that while people may interpret his choices in different ways, he remained confident in how he navigated the experience.

“I really tried to do things the right way, so whatever consequences come with that, I have to face them head on,” he shared.

Grant Ellis said that showing up authentically mattered more to him than how he might be perceived after the season aired. He also expressed gratitude for the opportunity and what it taught him, saying he "couldn't be more appreciative" about the experience on the show.

With his proposal to Juliana marking the end of this season of The Bachelor, Grant enters the next phase of his life, hoping the connection built on the show continues to grow beyond the cameras.

All the episodes of The Bachelor season 29 are available to stream on ABC.

