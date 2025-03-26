"We know what we have internally" — The Bachelor star Grant Ellis makes his feelings clear on sister’s viral reaction during his engagement

Grant Ellis, the star of The Bachelor, has made his feelings clear about the viral reactions surrounding his sister's response to his engagement. When questioned about the online commentary during an interview with Us Weekly on March 25, 2025, Grant explained,

“We know what we have internally, and that’s what we have to go with.”

The Bachelor star’s statement, made in response to fan reactions to his sister’s facial expression during the live finale, reinforces his confidence in his relationship with Juliana Pasquarosa, unaffected by the online commentary regarding his family’s reactions.

Grant Ellis responds to viral reactions over his sister’s expression during his engagement on The Bachelor

Fans react to his sister’s reaction

During the live finale of The Bachelor on March 24, 2025, Grant Ellis proposed to Juliana, but the attention quickly shifted to his sister, Taylor, when her facial expression was caught on camera. Fans on social media were quick to comment on what they perceived as an unhappy or skeptical look. One fan tweeted,

“Grant’s sister is fuming. She definitely wanted him to choose Litia,”

The responses immediately caught on, with some followers even comparing Taylor to Barb Weber, Peter Weber's mom from a past season, because of her seeming annoyance.

The Bachelor star faced these comments during an interview with Us Weekly on March 25, 2025, when he noted that his sister's behavior was not necessarily representative of her feelings toward Juliana. He explained that Taylor has a “boss” mentality that might not always align with what others expect in public settings. He noted,

“They have a great relationship. Sometimes I have to tell my sister, like, ‘Dude, fix your face.'"

Grant and Juliana’s relationship dynamics

Despite the viral attention on his sister’s expression, Grant Ellis stressed the importance of the relationship he shares with Juliana. He underscored the foundation of trust and mutual understanding between him and his fiancée. He also shared that the public’s interpretations often differ from reality.

“The internet is gonna create a narrative and run with what they want,” he added, acknowledging the power of social media in shaping perceptions of events.

Juliana addressed the situation gracefully, explaining that she and Litia, Grant’s other finalist, are “two different individuals” who approached the process “uniquely and very true to who we are.” She emphasized that she holds no ill will toward Litia and only wishes her the best.

He reflected on Juliana’s calm and thoughtful approach to the emotional dynamics involved in The Bachelor finale.

The impact of hometowns on Grant’s decision

As part of the season’s progression, the hometown dates were a pivotal moment in Grant’s decision-making process. During the interview, he reflected on how meeting Juliana’s family was a defining moment.

“But it was after he met my family — just seeing him with my people and how comfortable you felt — that was important to me,” Juliana said.

Grant agreed, noting that seeing how he fit into her family environment provided him with the reassurance he needed. For Grant, the family interaction was a key factor in shaping his decision. He shared,

“I started to develop that distance a little bit after hometowns and put together whose family I would fit with more.”

He stressed that this helped him choose Juliana over Litia, marking a significant turning point in his journey on The Bachelor.

The Bachelor is available to stream anytime on Hulu.

