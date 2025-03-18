Who went home on The Bachelor season 29 week 7? Details explored

After the Fantasy Suite dates on The Bachelor, Grant Ellis decided to send another woman home. In week 7, which aired on March 17, 2025, Zoe McGrady was eliminated at the Rose Ceremony narrowing Grant's choices to Juliana Pasquarosa and Litia Garr.

Zoe, a 27-year-old tech engineer and model from New York, had spent limited one-on-one time with Grant throughout the season. Despite their overnight date in the Dominican Republic, he ultimately did not see their relationship progressing further.

The Bachelor season 29 week 7 elimination overview

Recap of The Bachelor Fantasy Suite week

Grant, along with his final three contestants—Juliana, Zoe, and Litia—journeyed to the Dominican Republic for Fantasy Suite Week. Before their dates, they received advice from Bachelor alums Daisy Kent, Rachel Nance, and Kaity Biggar.

Each contestant then had a one-on-one date with Grant, leading to significant discussions about their relationships and futures.

Juliana and Grant began their date riding a four-wheeler. Juliana shared concerns about past infidelity and admitted that seeing Grant explore connections with others was difficult. She explained:

"He lied to me time and time again…I gave way more chances than I should have, and I tried my best to believe him."

The Bachelor star reassured her, and she accepted the Fantasy Suite invitation. The next morning, she expressed that the experience exceeded her expectations and that she would gladly do it again.

Zoe, who had spent limited one-on-one time with Grant, started her date with a silent yoga session. Initially, she felt uncertain, but as the activity progressed, they connected. That evening, she asked Grant about his past, and he opened up about his family, stating:

"I'm happy that I took the time to really understand her."

She accepted the Fantasy Suite invitation, and the next morning, they walked along the beach, discussing their similarities.

Litia had concerns about Fantasy Suite Week and informed Grant that she did not plan to be intimate. Before their date, she spoke with Kaity Biggar, who advised her to set clear boundaries. Later, she told Grant she was open to relocating for their future and shared her thoughts on starting a family.

That night, when Grant offered the Fantasy Suite key, she explained her decision, and he supported her choice. During their overnight stay, Grant told her, "I love you," and she said it back. The next morning, The Bachelor star reflected:

"It feels like we're supposed to be together."

At the rose ceremony, Grant ultimately decided to send Zoe home.

Who is Zoe McGrady?

Zoe McGrady, 27, is a tech engineer and model from New York, New York. According to her The Bachelor profile on ABC, she graduated from Duke University with a degree in mechanical engineering and enjoys various outdoor activities, including boating, jet skiing, surfing, and ice skating.

She likes to cook and "loves cooking fancy dinners for her partner when she's in love." Among her interests are puppies, babies, and tacos. She was the first female wrestler on her high school team as well.

Despite her elimination in week 7, Zoe remained composed. Before leaving The Bachelor, Grant told her:

"This is very hard for me and I apologize."

In the van, she reflected on her experience, stating:

"It’s been hard to find love in my life," but remained hopeful about the future.

New episodes of The Bachelor season 29 air on Mondays at 8 pm ET on ABC and are available for streaming the following day on Hulu.

