The Bachelor season 29 episode 8 recap: Grant confesses before the Final Rose as another woman leaves

In The Bachelor season 29, episode 8, aired March 17, 2025, Grant Ellis reached the final stages of his journey, narrowing his choices down to two women. This episode featured the Fantasy Suite dates, an important phase where contestants deepen their connections before the final decision.

Ad

During these dates, Grant shared significant conversations, made a confession, and ultimately sent one woman home. His emotions became more complex as he expressed love to one contestant while grappling with his feelings for another. Meanwhile, a contestant’s concerns about past infidelity and trust resurfaced, shaping the course of their relationship.

Episode 8 overview of The Bachelor season 29

Juliana and Grant's Fantasy Suite date

Ad

Trending

Before her date, Juliana Pasquarosa spoke with Bachelor alum Daisy Kent, discussing the impact of past infidelity on her ability to trust. She acknowledged that the overnight dates were challenging for her, explaining,

"He lied to me time and time again…I gave way more chances than I should have, and I tried my best to believe him, because I thought that that’s what love was."

Ad

During their one-on-one date, Juliana and Grant rode a four-wheeler before discussing their relationship. Juliana initially hesitated to be fully open, but, she expressed her concerns about past betrayals later in the evening. Grant reassured her by emphasizing that he saw great value in her despite the challenges in her previous relationships.

He gave her a photo from their Hometown Date as a keepsake, and she agreed to spend the night in the Fantasy Suite. The following morning, she shared that the experience had been positive and memorable. The Bachelor also emphasized his feelings for Juliana, telling the cameras,

Ad

"I feel like I’m so wrapped up in my feelings for this woman. I feel like she could be my wife."

Zoe and Grant's Fantasy Suite date

Zoe McGrady was concerned about not receiving a one-on-one date before Fantasy Suite Week. Before meeting Grant, she spoke with Bachelor alum Rachel Nance, who advised her to use the overnight time to gain clarity.

Ad

For their date, Grant selected a silent yoga session. Zoe initially found it challenging but later noted that the experience helped them connect. That evening, she opened up to Grant about her insecurities. Grant reciprocated by sharing details about his upbringing, including his father’s struggles with addiction. After their conversation, Zoe accepted the Fantasy Suite invitation.

Following their overnight date, The Bachelor reflected on their connection, stating,

"She wants to build a better family than what she had, and that’s something that I want, and there’s no doubt in my mind that we could make that happen."

Ad

However, as the rose ceremony approached, he began to consider his relationships with all three women.

Litia and Grant's Fantasy Suite date

Litia Garr previously stated that she did not intend to be physically intimate during Fantasy Suite Week. Before her date, she spoke with Bachelor alum Kaity Biggar, who shared her experience of setting boundaries during her season.

Grant and Litia began their date by zip-lining. Later in the evening, they discussed their future, with Litia confirming she was open to moving for their relationship. She also shared her concerns about the process and reiterated her stance on physical intimacy. Grant supported her decision and said the words "I love you".

Ad

Litia responded with the same words, reinforcing their emotional connection. The following morning, The Bachelor expressed his growing uncertainty, saying,

"I never thought it would be possible to be in love with multiple women."

The Rose Ceremony: Who went home?

Ad

At the rose ceremony, Grant gave the first rose to Litia and the second to Juliana. He then walked Zoe to her car and acknowledged the difficulty of the decision. He explained,

"I’m happy that I took the time to really understand her," but ultimately, he did not see them reaching engagement.

Zoe departed with confidence, stating she remained hopeful about finding love. Meanwhile, Grant prepared for the final step of his journey, meeting his family and making his ultimate decision. The Bachelor shared,

Ad

"I’m about to make the biggest decision in my life. I’m torn between two amazing women, and I don’t know who my future wife is going to be yet."

New episodes of The Bachelor season 29 air on Mondays at 8:00 PM ET on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback