"We are taking it one day at a time" — The Bachelor season 29 Grant Ellis and Juliana admit wedding plans in Italy are still in the works

Grant Ellis and Juliana Pasquarosa, stars of The Bachelor season 29, shared insights into their ongoing relationship journey, including their wedding plans, during an interview with People that was posted on Instagram on March 26, 2025. They confirmed that, although their eventual wedding will take place in Italy, they are not rushing into it. As Grant Ellis noted,

"We are taking it one day at a time, you know, ultimately that's the goal."

The Bachelor couple emphasized their desire to enjoy their time together and approach the wedding when the moment felt right.

Grant Ellis and Juliana discuss their wedding plans and future together after The Bachelor season 29

Living in the moment

Grant and Juliana have made it clear that they are prioritizing their relationship above everything else—

"We are learning each other and we're falling more in love with each other every day," Grant shared during the interview.

The couple expressed a strong commitment to better understanding each other as they continue to build their bond. Juliana also emphasized their shared perspective, stating,

"You know, we wanna take it all in and meet each other's friends and travel."

The Bachelor couple shared their wish to enjoy the early stages of their relationship before making further commitments.

Practical considerations

Despite their excitement for their upcoming wedding, Grant and Juliana remain mindful of the practical aspects involved in planning such an important event. Juliana noted,

"There's so many things we have to just like do before that, not saying that we couldn't do them after, you know, a wedding, but I just feel like we wanna live life together for a minute."

She emphasized that marriage is not just about timing, but also about ensuring that both partners are prepared for such a big commitment. Grant echoed this sentiment, pointing out that they want to be emotionally and financially set. He highlighted that planning a wedding is a "big thing."

Wedding plans in Italy

Regarding their future wedding plans, The Bachelor couple is sure of one thing: it will occur in Italy.

"I think one thing that we could both unanimously agree on is that we are people that we really value our inner circle," Grant said.

He clarified that the most important aspect of their wedding is sharing it with people who genuinely believe in them, no matter what size or magnitude their wedding may take. Juliana also confirmed where the venue would be located, saying,

"Yeah, it's definitely gonna be in Italy."

They both share a common vision for a celebration of life, surrounded by family and friends. According to Grant, their wedding will reflect their characters: they intend to "live it up," with lots of wine, family, and a focus on enjoying the good life.

Moving forward together

As Grant and Juliana grow closer, they are determined to build their relationship step by step. They have assured everyone that they are not in a rush and are focused on building a future together.

"When the time is right, we're gonna handle it and we're gonna talk about it and we're gonna have a really fun wedding," Grant concluded during the interview.

Watch The Bachelor season 29 on ABC and stream every episode on Hulu anytime.

