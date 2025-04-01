"That’s why I won" — The Bachelor season 29 Grant Ellis shares emotional message about his journey and engagement to Juliana Pasquarosa

On March 30, 2025, The Bachelor season 29 leading star Grant Ellis posted a message on Instagram, looking back at his journey and relationship with Juliana Pasquarosa. He described how his relationship with Juliana enhanced his experience. Grant stressed that his bond with her was the prize at the end of his journey.

"That’s why I won 🏆," he wrote.

Their engagement, which was revealed during the season finale, marked the culmination of Grant’s time on the show, and he expressed his gratitude for Juliana’s presence in his life.

Grant Ellis reflects on his The Bachelor journey and engagement

Grant’s journey on The Bachelor

During the season, Grant Ellis went through personal issues and experiences that influenced his decision-making. He talked about how the process benefited him by helping him deal with areas of himself that he needed to change. In his Instagram post, Grant credited the emotional impact the show experience had on him.

“Coming into this journey, I had parts of myself I was working on and it was clear how much I was crying throughout the show,” he stated.

The Bachelor star added that Juliana's support in his life made a huge difference.

“You showed me what a solid woman is. Someone who loves and lives with no regret,” he wrote.

Grant's comments also revolved around Juliana's traits and how she conducted herself through the process. He reiterated his respect for her strength and sensitivity.

“You handle yourself with so much grace and compassion, you are what every woman should aspire to be and you show me that everyday,” Grant explained in his post.

Juliana's impact on Grant

Apart from The Bachelor star Grant's post, Juliana also gave her side of their relationship, stating how much she appreciated his attributes. In an Instagram Story that she shared on March 29, she wrote:

"We can’t NOT FaceTime each other 45 million times a day.”"

Juliana also called him "such a kind, compassionate, thoughtful man of his word."

“Actions speak volumes in our relationship & it’s been such a treasure to get to know all the different sides of you Mr. Ellis.” she added.

In another Instagram post on March 28, 2025, Juliana shared a message reflecting on her relationship with Grant. The post included several photos of the couple together, featuring moments such as Juliana showing her engagement ring, the two smiling during a video call. She wrote in the caption:

"What’s meant to be, will always find its way 💜"

Life after The Bachelor

After The Bachelor finale, Grant and Juliana's relationship continued to remain strong, with both of them posting images of their life together. They spoke openly about their plans, which included residing in Juliana's hometown, Boston. In a joint interview with Us Weekly, released on March 29, 2025, Juliana shared that deciding to plan the move was not a difficult choice for them.

Grant further highlighted his familiarity with Juliana's strong tie to her family, terming them as "her lifeline" and as an integral element of who she is. He further included:

“That’s what makes her her. So to be like, ‘Oh, let’s go here, go here,’ no, we are gonna go where it makes her happy and I’m going to adjust because I just want to see her happy.”

The Bachelor season 29 is available on ABC and stream anytime on Hulu.

