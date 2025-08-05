Are Amber Smith and Ollie Sutherland from Perfect Match season 3 still together? Details explored

What began as an early connection in the Perfect Match villa between Amber “AD” Smith and Ollie Sutherland has since developed into a real-life relationship beyond the series.Introduced in season 3 as contestants from Love Is Blind U.S. and Love Is Blind: UK, the pair quickly formed a bond on the show. Despite several challenges, including outside dates and unexpected twists, they managed to maintain their connection throughout the season.Following their time on the series, the couple is now engaged, expecting their first child, and planning a wedding before the end of the year.From the villa to real life: Amber and Ollie’s status after Perfect Match season 3The relationship began in the Villa View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAmber and Ollie entered the villa during the initial episodes of Perfect Match season 3. They connected immediately, with AD noting their shared background and expressing the need to support her fellow Love Is Blind castmates. Ollie described her early on as having all the signs of a genuine partner.By the second day, AD was already discussing their physical chemistry and said Ollie matched her &quot;vibe.&quot;Their relationship progressed quickly. During the blindfolded kissing challenge, the two ranked each other the highest, indicating strong compatibility. Despite being surrounded by other singles, they remained focused on each other through the early part of the season.Conflict in the boardroom and dates View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTensions first arose when Ollie voted to bring in Alex from Temptation Island, which led AD to question whether he had personal interest. Ollie admitted in a private interview that he found Alex attractive, but she did not change his direction in the game, and he reaffirmed his connection with AD.Later, AD was chosen to go on a date with J.R. from The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. They returned to the villa, holding hands, after sharing a common experience and discovering similar traits. Ollie then chose to express his commitment more clearly.In the episode, he expressed that it had been &quot;her from the start&quot; and explained that his connection with AD felt stronger than the one he had with his former fiancée from Love Is Blind: UK.A major shift occurred when AD was eliminated after Ollie was sent on a new boardroom date. Though visibly emotional during her exit, Ollie later matched with Justine from Love Island USA and admitted in the episode,“I was fairly certain it was AD, but Justine has me feeling not so sure.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAt the end of Perfect Match episode six, AD and the other eliminated women reentered for a mixer with the remaining male contestants. It was during this event that the next chapter of AD and Ollie’s love story began to unfold.Engagement and future plansDuring the Love Is Blind season 8 reunion in March, Ollie and AD confirmed they are now engaged. Ollie told hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey that even early in Perfect Match, he noticed they were having &quot;deeper conversations&quot; and discussing shared values and similar outlooks on life.In a separate interview with Us Weekly, AD said they plan to marry this year.“I’m loving being a fiancée, so I’m not really in a rush. We’re going to get married this year at some point,” she confirmed.She shared that while their relationship is still developing, both she and Ollie are working to be better versions of themselves, with their &quot;bigger goal&quot; now focused on their daughter.Perfect Match season 3 is available for streaming on Netflix.