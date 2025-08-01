Perfect Match season 3 episode 5 recap: Tensions rise as an ex joins the cast

Perfect Match season 3 debuted with its first six episodes on August 1, 2025. Episode 5, titled The Ex-Factor, saw the contestants bonding with their matches as they strived to strengthen their connections. However, tensions heightened when one star's ex-partner entered the villa, casting a shadow of doubt on the relationships of two couples.JR, Sandy's ex from The Ultimatum, not only made Louis anxious but also Ollie, whose match, AD, had gone on a date with him. With an upcoming elimination, they feared for their positions in the house.The episode also featured a compatibility test, the winners of which enjoyed a date and later headed to the boardroom to make an important decision.The official synopsis of episode 5 of Perfect Match season 3 reads:&quot;An ex with unfinished business joins the house. With two guys at risk, the girls hold all the power. Closure is healthy, but is it worth going home?&quot;What went down in episode 5 of Perfect Match season 3?Perfect Match host Nick Lachey (Image via Getty)The episode started with JR mingling with the cast members and telling the cameras his surprise upon seeing his ex from The Ultimatum, Sandy, in the house. Despite enjoying his date with AD, JR stated that he had &quot;some unfinished business&quot; with Sandy.Shortly after, Perfect Match host Nick Lachey joined the cast to inform them about the upcoming elimination, explaining that since there were seven men and only five women, two male contestants would be eliminated by the end of the night. With that, he mentioned that the ladies were &quot;in control,&quot; urging the male contenders to mingle and explore connections in the house.While Sandy and JR talked, Louis, Sandy's match, confided in his co-stars that Sandy seemed to want JR to stay.&quot;Of course, Sandy wants to put me through it with JR 'cause I can't lie, I put her through it with Alex. But there's not one human on this planet that intimidates me except for Mike Tyson,&quot; Louis said.Elsewhere, AD chatted with her match, Ollie, about her date with JR, saying she had a &quot;really good time&quot; and that she wanted to know him more. However, Ollie retaliated by stating that he did not want to be made a fool of. So, he urged her to figure out where her head was. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, JR and Sandy had a flirtatious conversation, during which Sandy revealed that she had considered setting herself up on a date with JR. JR contemplated reconnecting with the Perfect Match star, but at the same time wanted to explore his chances with AD.Later, during a private chat with AD, JR revealed that he had been married once. It piqued AD's curiosity, as she started to see him as a mature man. As Ollie watched the Perfect Match pair interact, he became increasingly tense. Elsewhere, Scott mingled with the ladies, hoping to find a connection before the night ended, whereas Lucy matched with her existing partner, Daniel.Shortly after, Clayton was shown apologizing to Rachel for hurting her in the past, stating that he did not want to upset her any longer, and taking his leave from the show.&quot;I really feel that my journey was meant to be exactly as what it ultimately led to. I don't regret one bit bringing Rachel in this house, and now it gives both of us closure,&quot; he told the Perfect Match cameras. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn another segment of the episode, Freddie matched with his existing partner, Madison, while Sandy matched with hers, Louis, after the latter apologized for upsetting her earlier in the series. While speaking to the cameras, Sandy explained that she wanted to leave her connection with JR &quot;in the past.&quot;Meanwhile, JR chatted with Rachel to make AD jealous; however, the conversation could not continue for long as Scott took Rachel away for a one-on-one, and matched with her soon after. Determined to match with AD, JR approached her, but his efforts were in vain, as she matched with her existing partner, Ollie.With no more connections to explore, JR ultimately decided to exit the show.&quot;I'm not giving up on finding my perfect match. I know she's out there somewhere. This was just a test for me, so we'll see what happens,&quot; he said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLater in the Perfect Match episode, the couples participated in a compatibility challenge called 'Work That Pole,' where they had to use their bodies to move their respective platforms and drop as many balls as possible into the water. Lucy and Daniel won the challenge, earning themselves a date and the chance to head to the boardroom.On their date, the couple tried an out-of-the-box practice where they tied each other up to strengthen their connection. Later, they joined the Perfect Match host in the boardroom, where they were shocked to learn that they had to send one man and one woman from separate couples on dates, while their partners would be asked to leave the house.Moreover, Lucy and Daniel could only choose from AD, Ollie, Freddie, and Madison. The episode ended on a cliffhanger, as Lucy and Daniel contemplated their choices.Perfect Match season 3 is streaming now exclusively on Netflix.