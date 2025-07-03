"I am so disappointed" — The Ultimatum: Queer Love fans criticize Magan's behavior toward Haley

The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2 released episodes 8-10 on July 2, 2025. In episode 8, titled Backtrack of the Century, Magan sat down with her trial marriage partner, Haley, at a cocktail party and told her that she was not in love with her, despite professing her love in an earlier episode. When Haley questioned her about backtracking on her feelings, Magan said she never claimed she loved her.

Haley also confronted Magan about ignoring her while they were at a club the other night with their partners, noting that it hurt her. However, Magan justified her actions, saying she wanted to set a boundary and prioritize her relationship with Dayna.

Haley called out Magan for treating her the same way Dayna had treated her during their trial marriage. Hearing that, Magan defended herself, saying she had to make a choice, irrespective of how she felt. In episode 9 of The Ultimatum: Queer Love, Magan asked Haley to apologize to Dayna if she wanted to remain friends with her. Magan blamed Haley for not giving her "the space" she needed.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love fans on X were disappointed with Magan's change in behavior. They criticized her for mistreating Haley and lying about professing her love to her.

"Magan girl, I was rooting for you. I am so disappointed," a fan wrote.

"The way Magan backtracked is so scary, people are so scary mann," another fan commented.

"When I hear the s**t Magan says in the car and how she behaves, I just want to freak out. Magan is such a bad person, such a deviant character," a netizen tweeted.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love fans were displeased with Magan's treatment of Haley.

"Magan thinking Haley owes DAYNA an apology is f**king crazy," a user reacted.

"Does Magan know all the s**t she is saying is aired on national television. A real piece of s**t," a person commented.

"Magan and Dayna deserve each other. Two toxic people who feed off each other. Ain't no way in hell Haley had anything to apologize for. But Dayna was ready to lose her mind over not being friends with Mel," another fan wrote.

"Magan magan magan… how dare you," one user posted.

Other viewers of The Ultimatum: Queer Love expressed a similar sentiment.

"I take it back Magan and Dayna deserve each other, both narcissists of note. The way Magan was gaslighting Haley??? D*mn! What a loser. She deserves the way Dayna treats her," a person reacted.

"Magan is such a s**tty person for what she did to Haley. The gaslighting was so horrible. She didn't have to be s**tty to build her relationship. Dayna wants to be wanted by everyone, so selfish and self centered," another netizen commented.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love star Magan denies telling Haley that she loved her

During the cocktail party in episode 8 of The Ultimatum: Queer Love, Haley confronted Magan about giving her the cold shoulder when they saw each other at the club the other night. She said it was "jarring," whereas Magan stated that she had her reasons to act the way she did.

Magan said she wanted to set the boundary with Haley and hoped she could respect her trial marriage with Dayna. However, Haley remained unconvinced, criticizing Magan for treating her just as she was treated by Dayna during their first trial marriage.

"How much Dayna not prioritizing you and not acknowledging you in public, that was the thing that hurt you the most. I would never do that," Haley said.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love alum called out Magan for misleading her for three weeks, making her believe it was "real." While she assumed they had a genuine connection, Magan continued to argue otherwise, highlighting her bond with Dayna.

Haley said she got to know a "completely different" version of Magan after their trial marriage ended. So, she did not understand who Magan truly was.

Haley then recalled how difficult it was to tell her partner, Pilar, that she was in love with Magan. However, after seeing how Magan acted, she wondered who she fell in love with.

At that point, Magan opened up, saying she had made certain promises to Haley that she should not have made. Although she appreciated their time together, she denied being "in love" with Haley. The confession surprised Haley, who called it the "backtrack of the century." Regardless, Magan stood her ground, refusing to accept that she had professed her love.

In the finale of The Ultimatum: Queer Love, Magan criticized Haley for not giving her "the space" for her second trial marriage with Dayna. She claimed Haley had disrespected Dayna and her, and that she owed them an apology.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2 is streaming now exclusively on Netflix.

