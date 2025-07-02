What happened between Dayna and Mel in the finale of The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2?

The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2 released episodes 8-10 on July 2, 2025. It saw the cast members contemplate their trial marriages and their existing relationships, eventually deciding who they wanted to leave the experiment with. In the finale, titled Ultimatum Day, Dayna came face-to-face with her trial marriage partner, Mel, and told her that she lacked the capacity to love her.

Despite cherishing their chemistry and appreciating the time they spent together, Dayna stated that she could not get involved with Mel because she was in love with her original partner, Magan. The response disheartened Mel, as she realized there was no point in forcefully inserting herself into someone else's life without reciprocation.

At the same time, The Ultimatum: Queer Love star surprised Dayna by revealing she had brought a ring for her original partner, Marie. However, she wanted to meet Dayna first so she knew she was not making a wrong choice.

Mel thanked Dayna for the experience but refused to remain friends with her. It led to a heated confrontation, but it eventually fizzled out. The pair hugged and parted ways for good. Later, Mel proposed to Marie, while Magan proposed to Dayna.

Dayna and Mel part ways in the finale of The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2

Mel and Dayna met one another before meeting their original partners in the finale of The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2. Dayna started by saying that she had found Mel's letter the previous night and thought it was "probably the most beautiful letter" anyone had ever written to her.

She added that she had not thought about their time together "in a while," and that the letter refreshed all her memories. Dayna stated that she had forgotten how "cared for" she had felt in Mel's presence.

"It made me remember how close we really were. I forgot how real everything was, and it made me realize maybe you didn't forget as much as I did," she remarked.

Hearing that, Mel confirmed that their experience was "all real" to her. The Ultimatum: Queer Love alum stated that Dayna meant the world to her and that she was certain she would never come across "another Dayna" in her life ever again.

Mel confessed that Dayna seemed "safe" to her, someone who would eventually become important. She admitted she was scared and had inhibitions, but assured her co-star that she never would have allowed her drawbacks to "dictate" how she treated Dayna.

"I just care about you that much, you know," Mel noted.

When The Ultimatum: Queer Love star mentioned that they both had feelings for one another, Dayna agreed, noting they had a connection. However, she clarified that she did not have the capacity to open her heart to someone when she was already in love with someone else.

At the same time, Dayna assured Mel that she was irreplaceable, someone who knew her in ways not many people did.

"I'm going to love you forever," she stated.

Hearing that, Mel mentioned that their conversation would be the "last time" they spoke to one another. When Dayna asked Mel why she did not want to remain friends, the latter explained it was not to hurt her, but it angered Dayna, who called Mel a "liar."

Mel then confessed it was not what she had originally planned to do. However, she had to change her decision after hearing Dayna's verdict on their relationship. The Ultimatum: Queer Love star added that it seemed like the experience mattered more to her than it did to Dayna.

When prodded, Mel revealed she brought a ring for Marie, but wanted to see Dayna first because she feared making the wrong decision. Hearing how uncertain Mel was, Dayna urged her to make up her mind and figure out what she truly wanted.

In the end, The Ultimatum: Queer Love pair called things off and went their separate ways.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2 is streaming now exclusively on Netflix.

