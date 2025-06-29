Where was The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2 filmed? Locations explored

The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2 premiered on Netflix on June 25, 2025. The reality show retuned with a new batch of queer couple having different thought on the topic of marriage.

Each couple had one partner who issued the ultimatum and wanted to get married, while the other didn't. They came on the show to make a final decision if they wanted to get hitched and stay together or go their separate ways for the best.

While the previous installment was primarily filmed in San Diego, California, season 2 focused on Miami-based couples as they explored love across various picturesque locations throughout Florida.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2 filming locations

The Ultimatum: Queer Love is a spin-off of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. Netflix green lit and finished filming season 2 of the spin-off series a year before the debut season premiered two years ago on May 24, 2023.

The news was revealed during the promotional run for season 1 by executive producer and Kinetic Content CEO, Chris Coelen, in an interview with Variety on July 6, 2022.

“We’ve already filmed Season 2. We’re in edit on Season 2 right now. It’s really exciting. I am deep, deep into post [production] on the show now, and it’s great,” he said in the interview.

According to 4Filming, The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2 was majorly filmed across Florida. Since the couples this season were based in Miami, most of their family and residential locations were shot in South Florida, a city famous for its colorful nightlife, palm trees, and ocean views.

After the couples were introduced in the premire episode, they were sent to a residence where they lived and explored connections with other contestants. Season 2 tried to capture the true esesse of Miami by using some of its notable location for different date outings, including Miami Beach.

Some of the scenes were also filmed in Fort Lauderdale. This city is located 30 miles north of Miami, Florida, and is known for its boating canals, fancy restaurants, and peaceful beach spots.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2 couples

Six couples were introduced in The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2. Over the course of nine episodes, these contestants had to explore a connection with a new partner before eventually deciding if they wanted to leave the show with their original partner, the new one, or remain single.

AJ (Utimatum receiver): 28-year-old administrative assistant/MC

Britney (Utimatum giver): 27-year-old registered nurse/entrepreneur

Haley (Ultimatum giver): 29-year-old senior food scientist

Pilar (Ultimatum receiver): 29-year-old physical therapist

Kyle (Ultimatum giver): 30-year-old graphic designer

Bridget (Ultimatum receiver): 28-year-old writer/bartender

Mel (Ultimatum receiver): 27-year-old food truck owner/chef

Marie (Ultimatum giver): 27-year-old food truck owner/bartender

Dayna (Ultimatum giver): 25-year-old relationship manager

Magan (Ultimatum receiver): 27-year-old business manager

Ashley (Ultimatum giver): 30-year-old account manager

Marita (Ultimatum receiver): 25-year-old account executive

The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2 episodes 1-7 are available on Netflix.

