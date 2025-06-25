"I just think that you want me to just jump" - The Ultimatum: Queer Love star Bridget voices hesitation about marrying Kyle

The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2 premiered on Netflix on June 25, 2025. The reality show introduced a new group of queer couples, each facing a turning point in their relationships—in every pair, one partner was ready for marriage, while the other was hesitant.

Kyle wanted to take the next step in her relationship with Bridget, so she gave her an ultimatum, hoping that the experience would change her mind about getting married.

On the other hand, Bridget expressed in episode 1 that she really liked Kyle and was committed to her in every way. However, she didn't understand why marriage was important for their relationship and what it could possibly add.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love star expressed the same to Bridget and felt that her partner just wanted her to agree to the marriage for the sake of it.

"I don't want to do something that I'm not totally behind. If it were just up to my heart, I would do it. I just think you want me to just jump," she told Kyle.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love couple Bridget and Kyle discuss the current situation regarding their possible marriage

In The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2 episode 1, Bridget and Kyle opened up about their connection and shared that they had been in a relationship for over two and a half years.

Kyle shared that they met on a dating app when she had just moved to LA. They went on a date during her first week in the city, and things just fell into place for them from then on.

"Yeah, we did. I remember, when we left each other on Saturday, we made plans immediately for Tuesday… …but then the next day you texted me and you were like, 'Tuesday feels really far away.' I was like, 'I was thinking the same,'" Kyle shared.

Bridget added that after going on their first date, they met each other the next day and then ended up meeting five times that week. Kyle later turned the conversation to the possibility of their marriage. She told her partner that marriage was important to her and that it was why she decided to issue the ultimatum.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love star added that being with Bridget helped her realize that she wanted to get married. However, realizing that her partner wasn't as into the idea as she was made Kyle upset. In response, Bridget said that she didn't want to do something that she was not totally behind. She expressed that if it were just up to her heart, she would have gone with it.

When Bridget told Kyle that she felt that her partner wanted her to get married just for the sake of it, Kyle assured her that that wasn't the case. She noted that she just felt like Bridget wasn't even open to the idea of getting married.

However, Bridget still wasn't sold on the idea and expressed that it was hard for her to understand how the level of commitment she had already given to her partner wasn't enough.

"I love Kyle, and I can't imagine my life without her. She adds so much to it. But marriage, it was never something that I thought was super important to me. I don't ever want to do it just to do it, and I just feel like I'm already showing up and I'm already really committed. I don't really know what marriage would add to that," the The Ultimatum: Queer Love star added in her confessional.

At the end of their conversation, Bridget expressed to Kyle that she wanted to understand why marriage was so important to her. However, she noted that if the experience wasn't able to shift her perspective, then she didn't know what she would do about it.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2 episodes 1 to 7 are available on Netflix.

