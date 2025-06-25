"There is a lot to lose in this experience": The Ultimatum: Queer Love star Britney expresses fear of losing AJ to someone else

The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2 premiered on Netflix on June 25, 2025. The reality show returned with a new batch of queer couples, each trying to solve their respective issues that were holding them back from getting married.

Britney wanted to take the next step with her partner, AJ, and get married. However, AJ was opposed to the idea because she was still not ready and wanted to make sure that she tied the knot with the right person.

Britney, a bit shaken by the response, was the one who issued the ultimatum in the relationship and brought AJ with her to the show. However, seeing her partner's hesitations made her doubt her decision and made her worry that she might lose her partner to someone else.

While The Ultimatum: Queer Love star admitted in her confessional that she was "scared," she still believed that there was a lot to gain from the experience.

"I am scared. There is a lot to lose in this experience. But then there is a lot to gain. I deserve someone who's ready now to get married. I want that assertiveness. I want that sureness," she shared in her

The Ultimatum: Queer Love couple Britney and AJ discuss the current situation regarding their possible marriage

In The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2 episode 1, after returning from the round table segment, Britney and AJ sat down to discuss the future of their relationship.

AJ was visibly emotional during the conversation as she was still getting used to the fact that they entered the show to work on their relationship.

Seeing AJ in tears, Britney gently asked if there was something that made her afraid to marry her. Before AJ could respond, The Ultimatum: Queer Love star added that there wasn't anything that was scaring her away from the idea. She went on to state that she would be completely okay with marrying her in an instant.

While Britney was fully ready to exchange vows and tie the knot, AJ was scared to do so. She told her partner that she was afraid of her eventually looking interested in her. So she wanted to make sure that she was with the "right one," before thinking about marrying them.

"I'm afraid of not being, like, a knight in shining armor, like… That one day you'll wake up and not see me as the person that you love anymore," she told Britney.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love star continued:

"As you know, my parents have been married for 30 plus years. And… watching their love… grow and just all, like, the love that they show, it's always everything that I've always wanted in a partner. Whoever I marry, it has to be the right one."

Britney then noted that The Ultimatum: Queer Love was a very concentrated way of figuring out what was best for them. Later, when she asked her partner if she thinks she could fall for someone else, AJ chimed in that there was a possibility that both of them might end up with different people.

In response, Britney told AJ that she brought them onto the show so that she could secure their relationship for the future. From her perspective, it felt like she was risking losing her partner in hopes of gaining her forever. She added that she just hoped she wouldn’t end up regretting that decision.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2 episodes 1-7 are available on Netflix.

