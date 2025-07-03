“I was heartbroken”— The Ultimatum: Queer Love star Marita criticizes Ashley for not proposing to her at the end of the season

Season 2 of The Ultimatum: Queer Love concluded on July 2 with its final three episodes. The last episode, 10, was the reunion episode where couples from the season came together to discuss their experience, give an update on their relationships, and hash out their issues.

The reunion revealed that two out of the six pairs who joined The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2, were separated. This included Marita and Ashley, and Marie and Mel. While the rest of the four remained happily engaged, the former pair had some grievances to address on the reunion stage.

"On decision day, when Ashley and I split, I was heartbroken, and I didn't know what to think. I didn't know how to feel," Marita shared.

She then criticized her former partner for not proposing to her at the end of the season. While Ashley said she was open to finding a connection with her again, Marita stated that she didn't want their relationship back.

Marita calls out Ashley on The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2 reunion

Marita revealed to the viewers that after The Ultimatum: Queer Love ended and they got back to their regular lives, Ashley was still "using" her. She shared that she broke up with Ashley in May and asked her to leave and go back to Indiana. Ashley's views differed.

She believed that they never got back into a relationship after the show ended. Marita wasn't happy because she wasn't engaged, but they went to Key West, Florida, after the show and had a good time. Marita cut her mid-conversation and insisted on sharing what happened the day after they finished filming.

"I asked the producers to get me a hotel room because I was heartbroken. You asked my dad for his blessing, and then the next time I saw you, you didn't propose to me," she said.

She added that she was heartbroken because she was in love with Ashley. The latter said that she had asked Marita to be with her the entire past year. While Marita revealed that Ashley was "gaslighting" her, saying that whatever she did wasn't real, it was for the show.

Ashley explained the stance better by adding that she only said so because she wasn't completely herself during the show, due to the presence of cameras. Marita also revealed that when she went home because her grandfather was dying, Ashley was cheating on her. Marie chimed in to say that if they weren't dating, it wasn't cheating.

Marita claimed that they were together, so it was cheating, and called out Marie for interfering in the conversation. Ashley said that she could name five people Marita had cheated on her with, something Marita didn't agree to. Ashley then got emotional as she revealed that her grandma was "dying right now".

Marita remained indifferent as she said she didn't care, a response that garnered disapproval from the other cast members. Ashley started crying and left The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2 couch. Mel followed her to check if she was okay, while Britney hugged Marita to show her that she supported and loved her.

Backstage, an emotional Ashley told Mel that she was sad because she wasn't going to get to say "bye" to her. Marie pointed out that while she didn't support Ashley cheating on Marita, the latter should've been more sensitive about the grandma topic. Marita agreed and apologized to Ashley when she came back to the couch.

All 10 episodes of The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2 are available to stream only on Netflix.

