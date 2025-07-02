Are Magan and Dayna from The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2 still together? Details explored

The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2 reunion episode premiered on Netflix July 2, 2025. The episode brought back all the contestants to share updates on their respective relationships and share their thoughts on the major things that took place in the show.

Magan and Dayna, who got engaged at the end of the season, returned for the reunion episode and revealed that they were still together and happily engaged to one another.

The couple shared that while they are looking to get married, they haven't yet set a wedding date. They first wanted their families to be comfortable with the decision, especially Magan’s parents, who initially didn't want to see her with a women.

Before entering The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2, Magan and Dayna had been together for over one and a half year.

During their introduction, Dayna shared that when she first met Magan at a bar, she was instantly captured by her beauty and fun energy. Their connection eventually grew stronger, leading Dayna to want to marry Magan and have a future with her.

Magan deeply cared for her partner. However, expressed that she felt held back by her Arabian community and parents, who were not accepting of her being in a relationship with a woman.

By the end of the season, Magan was finally able to overcome her fear and got engaged to Dayna.

When the Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2 couple later returned for the reunion episode, they revealed that they were still happily engaged. However, they noted they wanted to make sure everyone in their lives was comfortable with them as a couple before they could get married.

“When we came back, we knew things had to change and we knew things were going to change. It took a few tries for Dayna and my mom to understand each other, but it happened,” Magan shared.

After Dayna and Megan’s mom began to understand each other, Dayna celebrated Thanksgiving with Megan’s family. Their relationship has since grown stronger, and the couple shared that they are now planning an event to bring in both of their families.

Megan noted that she had hoped that her journey with Dayna on the show would allow her parent to see their relationship “in a different light.” However, she added that they didn't expect their situations to get as dramatic as they eventually did.

Despite everything, The Ultimatum: Queer Love star is hopeful about the future of her relationship with Dayna. She said that she was confident that they and their families would be able to get through all the issues.

As for Dayna, she admitted that it was hard for her to go somewhere she wasn't wanted. She realized that she, too, needed to be brave for the relationship. However, she noted that because of the discomfort of their situation, she was abale to better understand her The Ultimatum: Queer Love partner and her family.

"Now I have to be brave one. [It’s] hard, to go somewhere where you’re not wanted or maybe going to be rejected," she said in the episode.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2 episodes are available on Netflix. The reality show returned with a new group of queer couples, this time from Miami, hoping to make a final decision on the topic of marriage.

