"I am a people person" - The Ultimatum: Queer Love's AJ explains the reason behind her flirty behavior on the show

The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2 premiered on Netflix on June 25, 2025. The reality dating show returned with a new group of queer couples who shared similar views on marriage.

AJ, who was dating Britney, hesitated to marry her because she didn't want to be second to her ambitious partner’s business. However, before deciding whether to stay together, the contestants had to first participate in a trial marriage with different partners.

AJ wanted to thoroughly explore all of her potential options before choosing someone for the trial marriage, so she made an effort to connect with everyone. However, her fellow contestants felt she was flirting with everyone and that her conversations came across as disingenuous.

In an interview with People, published on June 27, 2025, AJ responded to the criticism, explaining that she wasn’t trying to flirt with everyone. Instead, she described herself as a “people person” who was trying to make genuine connections with others.

"I think it's important to know that, one: I am a people person. I do thrive in more people environments. The more, the merrier," she said in the interview.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love star AJ says she doesn't have regret over her journey but wished that she should have taken time before making major decisions

AJ and Britney had been dating for over five years before they entered The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2 hoping to finally come to a decision if they wanted to get married or go their separate ways for the good.

While Britney felt that she had a very strong connection with her partner, she realized that they weren't on the same page with each other when it came to the topic of marriage.

Britney issued the ultimatum to AJ because she wanted to get clarity on where they were going and if her partner saw the future for them the same way she did.

With the goal in mind, when the couple went on to search for a potential partner for their respective trial marriages in episode 2, AJ, in particular, received criticism from her fellow contestants for her flirty behaviour.

In her interview, AJ defended herself, claiming that she approached most of the contestants because she is a "people person" who thrives in "more people environments".

The Ultimatum: Queer Love star admitted that while she wouldn't change anything about her journey on the show, she did acknowledged that the timing of her decisions could have been better.

"However, I wouldn't necessarily change much, except for my timing on how I should have made more decisive decisions. I'm a Libra by nature, so decisive decisions are not our strongest suit. I wish I just had a better eye for that and a better urgency, like a sense of urgency throughout the process," she shared.

During the changeover dinner, AJ decided to enter into a trial marriage with Marie. Later, she was called out by some of the contestants she had a connection with before, who accused her of misleading actions.

In response to the accusations, AJ speculated that her inability to make proper decisions ultimately got her into a lot of trouble. No matter how people viewed her actions, she hopes they can see that she genuinely cares for others.

"I wanted this process to really help me answer the questions I had, whether that was shown all the way through or not. But I probably would change just the sense of urgency," The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2 star concluded.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2 episodes are available on Netflix.

