Perfect Match season 3 episode 1 recap: After meeting fellow singles, participants go through the first challenge

Netflix's Perfect Match season 3 premiered on August 1, 2025. The renowned reality show returned with yet another season, with new singles from various shows. Hosted by Nick Lachey, the first episode introduced the singles in the villa.The debut episode of season 3, titled Let's Puck, featured a game and a compatibility challenge. Singles chose their partner, after which Cody and Madison won the first compatibility challenge. Further in the episode, a new single joined the cast. However, before the single could meet everyone, the episode ended.Netflix describes Perfect Match season 3 episode 1 as, &quot;Sparks fly as the singles arrive at the villa, and matches quickly form. The first challenge puts their teamwork skills - and their lips - to the test.&quot;Perfect Match season 3 episode 1 recap: After partnering up, singles participate in the first compatibility challenge View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNetflix reality show's first episode introduced singles. The first two participants were Sandy from The Ultimatum and AD from Love Is Blind. Soon, two more singles joined them: Louis and Cody. The next two singles to arrive in the villa were Lucy from Too Hot To Handle and Madison from Love Is Blind. &quot;I'm so excited. Could meet my husband. They could literally be right there,&quot; confessed Lucy.Soon, Ollie from Love Is Blind UK and Daniel from Dated &amp; Related arrived. Additional participants who entered Perfect Match season 3 were Juliette from Siesta Key and Clayton from The Bachelor.Soon, show host Nick Lachey joined the singles, and he explained the first game. &quot;Each of you will have a turn to come and select one of the pucks in these jars. And you can see each puck has one of your faces on it. So, whosever puck you draw is your partner for that particular turn of the game,&quot; Lachey explained. There was an activity board with some activities mentioned at the bottom. Participants would drop their puck into the board and would perform whichever activity the puck landed on. After the game, Nick announced that by the end of the night, singles would pair up with a partner.Singles partnered up by the end of day one were:Lucy and DanielAD and OllieSandy and LouisMadison and CodyJuliette and ClaytonPerfect Match season 3 episode 1: Day 2 features the first compatibility challenge View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe next morning, participants went to see Nick Lachey. They played the first compatibility challenge. The host stated it was to test the couple's physical chemistry and said, &quot;A fun little game, Locking Lips. It's a race to see which couple can navigate their raft from this end to that end. There, you're gonna retrieve your kissing card and then bring it back and place it in your designated receptacle.&quot;However, there was a twist. Participants were supposed to use their mouths to retrieve and transfer the kissing card. The couple to collect the three cards first was Madison and Cody. The duo won the first compatibility challenge. Being the winning pair, Madison and Cody were sent on a romantic date at night and were also given a power.Day 3 on Perfect Match season 3 episode 1: Cody and Madison go to the boardroom with a special power View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs a part of the reward for winning the first compatibility challenge, Madison and Cody were sent to the Boardroom. Show host Nick Lachey also joined the couple. He talked about four new singles with them. The two were supposed to make a decision. They decided to bring a new single, Carrington, and matched him with Juliette.Later, Cody announced about Juliette's date, along with Madison's whereabouts.&quot;Obviously, Madison chose herself to go on a date,&quot; said Cody.Soon, Freddie from Love Is Blind UK arrived in the villa and joined Madison for a date. However, the episode ended before Madison-Freddie and Juliette-Carrington's first date.Netflix is now streaming Perfect Match season 3 episode 1.