"Can’t wait to share the future" — Love Is Blind's Meg Fink shares major update on rekindling her relationship with Mason Horacek

Meg Fink and Mason Horacek have confirmed that they have rekindled their relationship after initially parting ways following their appearance on Love Is Blind season 8. The couple previously ended things after struggling to move forward following Mason’s breakup with Madison Errichiello.

Speaking to People on April 4, 2025, Meg shared:

"After looking for happiness a few times, we found it in each other. I’m so thankful for Mason and the journey that brought us here. Can’t wait to share the future."

Their decision to give their romance another try marks a significant development in their personal lives. Both have expressed excitement about this new chapter and their renewed commitment to one another.

Reflecting on their bond

In an appearance on the Dear Shandy podcast on April 3, 2025, Mason discussed the emotional support he and Meg have provided for each other, which contributed to their decision to reconcile. The Love Is Blind star stated:

“We’ve been there … this entire year for each other, just [through] thick and thin. I’ve never really had that in a partner and it’s been a breath of fresh air, especially for something this crazy and something that has a lot of trauma.”

He also spoke about the bond they developed while navigating their shared experiences, referring to it as a "trauma bond" formed through the difficult moments they faced together.

Mason underscored that the mutual support appears to have strengthened their relationship, ultimately leading to their reunion. Both he and Meg reflected on how their connection now feels more stable and grounded.

The time apart

After their initial breakup, Meg briefly dated someone else. However, the experience led her back to Mason. The Love Is Blind star shared:

"Truthfully, I only went on one date this past year and it was after we broke up the first time."

The date prompted her to reconnect with Mason. She explained that after the date, she "called Mason," indicating that despite their breakup, she still felt a strong emotional connection. The time apart had not changed her feelings, and the experience prompted her to reach out.

Mason also reflected on their time apart, noting that despite their separation, they maintained a close friendship. He remarked:

“[We] had some tough conversations [while] we were dating, saying we both feel like something's missing here.”

He emphasized that taking time away from each other was a critical part of their decision-making process before reuniting.

Their relationship dynamic

The Love Is Blind couple has discussed the differences in their personalities and how they complement each other. Meg described herself as “a little bit more Type B [and] always in the clouds,” while Mason is “grounded” and more focused. She noted:

“When you’re someone who’s more Type B and go-with-the-flow, you’re the kite and you need to find someone who’s a stake in the ground that will let you blow with the wind.”

Mason highlighted the balance they have found, explaining that their approach involves focusing on "what we need to do" before allowing themselves to "daydream," reflecting how their personalities complement each other in day-to-day life.

Love Is Blind is available to stream anytime on Netflix.

